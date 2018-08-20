Electrical Appliance Coatings Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2018 – 2026

Electrical appliances use attractive coatings that enhance quality and offer corrosion resistance and durability. The appearance of quality provides added value and helps make products more distinctive. Coatings on electrical appliances can be used for enhancing both thermal conductivity and lubrication properties. Polymer-based coating solutions act as superior barriers to moisture and foreign contaminants and help improve the structural integrity of electrical appliances. Moreover, coating solutions offer properties such as anti-galling, chemical corrosion protection, high dielectric strength, static dissipation power, favorable heat transfer rates, dry lubrication, etc. Coatings are used on electrical appliances such as microwave ovens, coffee machines, washing machines, air conditioners, mixers, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, electric water heater tanks, fans, hair dryers, etc. The major resin used in electrical appliance coating is epoxy.

Global Electrical Appliance Coatings Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the key drivers of the electrical appliance coatings market is higher standards of living, especially in emerging economies. Purchasing power has increased in the past few decades in developing regions. This has led people to purchase electrical appliances that were once considered luxurious. The rapid expansion in the electrical appliance coating market can be ascribed to rapid development in the electronics industry, which is primarily driven by South East Asian countries. Innovative formulations developed by manufacturers also act as major driving factors for the electrical appliance coatings market. Manufacturers use powder coatings to enhance the durability and aesthetic appeal of everyday electrical appliances. The development of smart and connected appliances is expected to provide attractive opportunities to the electrical appliance coatings market. Advancements in smart technology are also expected to provide attractive expansion opportunities to the electrical appliance coatings market in the coming years. Recent advancements have been made in powder coating, which is a key technology for coating on electrical appliances.

In terms of material, the global electrical appliance coatings market can be classified into plastics, ceramics, and steel. Thermoplastic powder coatings offer some distinguished properties. These are based on polyolefins, polyvinylidiene fluorides, polyamides, polyvinyl chloride or polyesters. Many of the plastics such as PVC and teflons are used as coatings for electrical insulation coatings for appliances and dishwashers. Based on application, the electrical appliance coatings market can be categorized into microwave ovens, coffee machines, washing machines, air conditioners, mixers, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, electric water heater tanks, fans, hair dryers, etc.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44628

The global electrical appliance coatings market expanded at a rapid pace in 2017, and the trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period. North America is a major region of the electrical appliance coatings market. Rise in demand for household electrical appliances in North America is anticipated to offer attractive expansion opportunities to the electrical appliance coatings market in the region. Germany, the U.K., and France are some of the major importers of coatings on electrical appliances in Europe. Rise in population, urbanization, and changes in lifestyle are anticipated to boost the electrical appliance coatings market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Demand for electrical appliance coatings is high from countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea in the Asia Pacific region. The electrical appliance coatings market in Latin America and Africa is expected to expand significantly, owing to rapid urbanization and overall technological advancements in the region.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com