Women around the Globe Collaborates to Inspire the World with a New ‘Wake Up Book’

Latest Anthology Book – “Wake Up: A Woman’s Guide to Transformation, Prosperity and Health” hits #1 spot on Amazon Bestseller list.

The Newest addition in Wake Book Series – is a wonderful collection of inspiring stories by 29 amazing ladies from all over the world. The #1 bestselling book is filled with inspiring transformational stories – under the banner of Wake Up World Movement – these stories will help the readers to achieve what they want out of life by giving them the motivation they need to keep pursuing their goals.

Victoria, a reader says, “This collection was such a delight to read! Each chapter is completely unique and inspiring in its own way but all resonating to the collective idea of transformation. There is without a doubt a gem in these pages for everyone – no matter what you’re seeking to find one of these amazing ladies will have something to say that will help you with your own transformation. A beautiful collaboration and one I would definitely recommend all to read.”

Pamela McMahon also wrote a review and mentioned – “There is inspiration in this book for everyone. The diverse lessons that these women have learned and share, is part a paradigm shift that is elevating the consciousness of the world. Bravo to all the authors, a collective work of art!”

All 29 female experts world-wide, wrote their own empowering, transformative and healing journey which makes “Wake Up: A Woman’s Guide to Transformation, Prosperity and Health” a unique collection of biographical vulnerability and healing, it offers the wisdom and insights on empowering ways to not just survive but to thrive and to become the best version of yourself, no matter how big the challenges are.

Essentially this is a practical workbook about how women from around the world have, in their own unique way, overcome tragedy, life threatening illness, emotional despair, divorce, and much more to achieve transformation, prosperity, and health.

It also provides a comprehensive insight into how women have transformed themselves. There is something for everyone, from healthy eating, sexual well-being, trauma relief, and how to turn one’s challenges or struggles into stepping stones for their SUCCESS.

This Anthology book can be a beautiful gift for someone who needs motivation, inspiration and hope in his/her life.

The book is available at Amazon.com – https://www.amazon.com/Wake-Up-Womans-Transformation-Prosperity/dp/0999497839/ref=sr_1_11?

About Wake Up Authors

29 Authors appearing in “Wake Up: A Woman’s Guide to Transformation, Prosperity and Health” includes:

Dr. Angie Cross – Chiropractor, acupuncture, women’s health, Meditation instructor

Anna Evans – Intuitive Healer, Guidance & Support – Gisborne, New Zealand

Raghmah Solomon – Architectural Interior Designer – Cape Town, South Africa

Alex Hartinger – Clinical Nutrition Practitioner – Wausau, WI

Drs. Erin & Elizabeth Anderson, Chiropractors & Holistic Healers, Minnetonka, MN

Dr. Bridget Krantz – Naturopathic Doctor – Madison, WI

Nanybel Salazar- Relationship Reinvention Expert, Public Speaker- Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Cynthia Dhanraj – Life Coach, Photographer – New York, NY

Ghazal Alvi – Digital Branding Consultant – Bhopal, M.P., India

Keri Fulmore – Medical Intuitive and Functional Medicine Practitioner – Ontario, Canada

Regina Reyes – Charge Nurse in Skilled Nursing Facility/Life Licensed Agent at World Financial Group Senior Associate – Irvine, California

Danielle McFarlin – TEDx Speaker / Trauma Recovery Coach – Tucson, Az

Anastacia Sacaday – Intuitive guidance and consulting – San Juan Capistrano, California

Karen Chase – Uncommon sense advice, dental hygienist – Norwich, CT

Rachelle Parker – Master Spirit Healer, Abundant Skin Care, Owner – Orem, Utah, USA

Kari-Lyn Owen – Founder of Chipsy&Lulu, Adventure Mentor, International Trainer, Transformational Wellness Coach – Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada

Amee Wright – BS in child development with a minor in health promotion and emphasis on children at risk. Preschool owner, teacher and single parent – Ogden, Utah

Christiana Molinari

Victoria Kirtley – Akashic Intuitive, Soul Realigment Practitioner, Manifestation Coach – Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Dr. Lalitaa Suglani – Executive Coach & Psychologist – Birmingham, United Kingdom

Dr. Lindsey Dietrich – Owner and Chiropractor at Essential Chiropractic – Prescott, Wisconsin

Sandy Atkins – Wellness Motivator, Cancer Survivor – Queenstown, New Zealand

Nora Smith – Fashion Designer and Best Selling Author – Alberta, Canada

Dr. Katie Gravesen – Chiropractor at Sol Chiropractic – Kihei, Hawaii

Marla R. Snow, Esq. – MacArthur, Heder, & Metler – Attorneys at Law Attorney at Law – Goshen, Utah

Reverend Melody Besner – Boca Raton, Florida

Aimee Leigh – Intuitive Mentor for Truth Seekers – Granite Bay, California

Stella Bida – Multi-Award Winning Success Strategist, Project Mgt/Leadership Consultant, Intl. Speaker, Author – Brussels, Belgium