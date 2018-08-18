Graphite Market

Graphite Market Overview:

Graphite Market based carbon fibres reinforced polymer composites to build aerospace components is expected to increase. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Graphite is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2018 – 2027).

Graphite is driven by the region Asia pacific, owing to the rise in the production of use of electric arc furnaces to manufacture steel to support construction projects resulting in to increasing demand for steelmaking industries among others. Graphite is as essential material in electric furnace design to manufacture carbon electrode for the furnace. China is the consuming around 50% of the global steel production over the forecast period is expected to drive the graphite market. High thermal resistance, low friction and self-lubrication, high electrical conductivity and thermal conductivity.

Graphite refers to the most stable form of carbon under standard conditions. It is an excellent conductor of heat and electricity and is also a very good lubricant. Graphite is very slippery and is one of the softest minerals on Earth. This report covers graphite market based on form and application areas. The report examines factors affecting the market movement.

Graphite Market Abstract:

Graphite Market is growing with the impulsive pace; owing to the proliferation of aerospace industry. The civil sector will expand as a result of growing travel in developing market economies and the defence sector as a result of an increased significance on military spending, to counter global terrorism.

Graphite are high value added and low production volume chemicals and can also be termed as performance chemicals. It is high added value products used as carbon fibres reinforced polymer composites in a wide variety of applications. Graphite are used in manufacturing lightweight and adamant composites for automotive and aerospace.

Graphite Market Research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information.

Data integration and capabilities are analysed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of graphite market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of graphite market during the forecast period to 2027 is well explained.

The ongoing market trends of graphite market and the key factors impacting the growth prospects are elucidated. With increase in the trend, the factors affecting the trend are mentioned with perfect reasons. Top manufactures, price, revenue, market share are explained to give a depth of idea on the competitive side.

Graphite Market Key Players:

Graphite Market Players Include in: Triton Minerals Limited, Northern Graphite Corporation, Focus Graphite Inc., Alabama Graphite Corp, Flinders Resources Limited, Energizer Resources Inc., Mason Graphite Inc., Lamboo Resources Limited.

Graphite Key Findings:

Graphite Market in 2014; and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2015 – 2020.

Graphite Market Regional Analysis:

North America is one of the prominent markets for graphite. Growth in demand for various end-use products of graphite such as electrodes, lubricants, batteries used in electronic products, and automobile parts are driving the growth of the graphite market in North America. The European graphite market is growing due to increasing demand for graphite in refectories, steel, battery, and automotive industries. Europe is the second-largest graphite market in the world.

Study Objectives of Graphite Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next ten years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Graphite market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyse the Graphite market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Type, Applications, End Users and its sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Graphite market

Graphite Market Competitive Analysis:

Graphite Market appears to be less competitive with the presence of only few major global chemicals and materials manufacturers operating in the graphite market. Presence of few key players will lead to monopoly situation and also competitive edge in innovation and technology is expected to be indelicate. As these materials are pricing at higher costs in the current markets and increasing demand for cold insulation materials in aerospace and steelmaking industries will influence the end user products from these industries. Graphite market demonstrates a high growth potential as the demand for these materials is increasing other key players are likely to invest in opening new production capacities to meet the global demand with better solutions.

Graphite Market Segmentation:

Graphite Market involves the following forms: Natural graphite and Synthetic graphite (Graphite electrode, Carbon fibre, Graphite blocks, Graphite powder, others).

Graphite Market, by form (Natural graphite and Synthetic graphite), by Application (Electrode, Refractory, Lubricant, Foundry, Battery, Others) – Global Forecast 2027

