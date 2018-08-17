Recent Research Explores the Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market 2023

Increasing consumer preferences towards healthy foods owing to the growing awareness of the harmful effects of consuming excessive salts on the body is expected to boost the overall growth for the sodium reduction ingredient market. In addition, governmental interventions coupled with multi-sector efforts by several organizations have raised awareness regarding the harmful effects of excessive consumption of sodium on the body. Thus, growing public awareness has anticipated to boost the overall growth in the demand for sodium reducing ingredients market. Growing packed food industry is further expected to augment the overall demand for sodium reducing ingredients in the near future. However, restricted consumers compromise towards the taste of the food is expected to hamper the overall growth of sodium reducing ingredients market.

Sodium is widely used as an essential nutrient for smooth functioning of human body. Sodium intake is mandatory for normal operations of the human body. However, excessive intake of sodium causes hypertension and cardiovascular disease. In order to reduce excess sodium content in the body various sodium reducing ingredients are added to the food. According to World Health Organization (WHO), food containing sodium in excess is known to cause severe health disorders.

An average intake of 1500mg to 2300 mg per day of sodium is considered to be tolerable. However, according to several researches conducted it is observed that Americans and Canadians consume about 3400 mg of sodium per day and is one of the major causes of several chronic diseases suffered by individuals living in the region. Thus, in order to reduce the overall consumption of sodium many companies are introducing several products that tend to act as sodium reducing ingredients. Some of the sodium reducing ingredients include mineral salts, amino acids and yeast extracts. It also includes trehalose, hydrolyzed vegetables protein and nucleotides. Sodium reducing ingredients are widely used in meat products, dairy, bakery, confectionaries, sauces, snacks and seasonings. Thus, sodium reducing ingredients form an integral part of food additives industry as they are mostly responsible for either completely replacing sodium or reducing the salt content in the food products.

North America is the major consumer of sodium reducing ingredients market owing to the presence of several fast food and other food processing industries in the region. In addition, governmental initiatives undertaken to increase the consumer awareness towards the benefits of sodium reducing ingredients is expected to boost the overall market in the region. Europe is expected to be the next largest market owing to the presence of health conscious individuals in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth in the demand for sodium reducing ingredient growing consumer preference for packed food in the region. The presence of highly populated countries such as China and Asia Pacific is expected to drive the overall sodium reducing ingredient market in the region. Rest of the World is expected to have sluggish growth in the demand for the next few years.

Royal DSM N. V., Kerry Group PLC., Cargill Inc., Sensient Technologies Corp., Dupont, Jungbunzlauer AG, Angel Yeast, Innophos Holdings Inc., Givaudan SA and Tate & Lyle PLC among others are some of the major participants of sodium reduction ingredient market.