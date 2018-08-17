Rainfall Statistics Thane, Population Demographics Thane-Ken Research

Increasing number of malaria cases, rising awareness among consumers and gaining interest in new technological advanced products has driven the growth of mosquito repellent market in India.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Structural Changes for Malaria Control in India by 2027” believe that promoting better regulations, distributing large number of LLINs and providing education to people about the vector borne disease prevention will aid the elimination of malaria in India.

A number of endemic communicable diseases present a serious public health hazard in India. Over the years, the government has set up a variety of national programs aimed at controlling these diseases, including the National Malaria Eradication Programme and the National Filaria Control Programme. In India, the rural population comprises of 66.6% of the total population and urban population comprises of 33.4%. People residing in rural areas are less aware about different vector borne diseases and how to control and take precautions against them. This lack of education among inhabitants is increasing the vector borne diseases in the country. High malaria burden states in India include Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and West Bengal.

India has witnessed robust increase in use of mosquito repellents due to rising incidence of mosquito borne diseases, increasing consumer awareness and growing health concerns especially among urban population. Moreover, Indian consumers are gaining interest in new technologically advanced products, which are less harmful to human health and are herbal in nature. On account of increasing heath concerns, major mosquito repellent players operating in India have also been increasing their focus on introducing new products such as various types of liquid vaporizers, herbal coils with less smoke content and others. Mosquito repellents market in India is highly competitive, and consequent, companies are increasingly focusing on product diversification to consolidate and expand their market shares.

Keywords:-

Malaria Elimination in India

Vector Borne Diseases India

Number of Malaria Cases State Wise India

Plasmodium Vivax Cases India

Plasmodium Falciparum Cases India

Number of Deaths by Malaria India

India Mosquito Repellent Sales

India Mosquito Repellent Segmentation

Mosquito Liquid Vaporizers Revenue India

Mosquito Coils Market India

Mosquito Cards Market India

Urban, Rural Household own LLINs India

Malaria Control Initiative West Bengal

Population Demographics Murshidabad

