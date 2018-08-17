Motorcycle HUD Market Report 2018 – BMW Motorrad, Schuberth GmbH, LifeBEAM, Nuviz, Sena Technologies Inc., Continental AG, Elbit Systems, BAE Systems

Global Motorcycle HUD Market is estimated to reach $XX billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of XX.X% from 2016 to 2024. A head up display (HUD) is a computerized system that projects information in vicinity to the viewer on screen or through a separate display. The HUD systems project images, data, and supportive information to driver or viewer in a way that the driver could view both external world and the information at the same time. Recently, HUD systems find applications in areas including motorcycle helmets, Kevlar windscreens, where the information is displayed on the screen.

The global motorcycle HUD market is driven by factors such as surge in demand for motorcycle connected helmet technology, and rising awareness among consumers regarding road accidents. However, voice or flashing text could distract some drivers, and optical system that projects the data is complicated which may restrict the growth of motorcycle HUD market. Moreover, growing technological advancement coupled with ongoing R&D in the ever-increasing automation industry is expected to generate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The global motorcycle HUD market is mainly classified on the basis of component, material, and geography. The segmentation by component comprises HUD, LED, battery, sensor, and other components. By material the market is segmented into carbon filter, glass fiber, plastics, Kevlar, and other materials. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are BMW Motorrad, Schuberth GmbH, LifeBEAM, Nuviz, Sena Technologies Inc., Continental AG, Elbit Systems, BAE Systems, DENSO Corporation, and Visteon Corporation, among others.

