Medical Imaging Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Medical Imaging Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Medical Imaging Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Medical Imaging.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Medical Imaging Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Medical Imaging Market are Siemens Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Carestream, Toshiba Medical System Inc., Ziehm Imaging Inc., Aribex Corporation and Varian Medical Systems. According to report the global medical imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The global market size of medical imaging market was worth USD 29.48 billion and it is projected to reach to USD 46.18 billion by 2024. Major components driving growth in the medical imaging market includes rising age demographics, growth in the incidence of various diseases and increasing awareness for early stage chronic disease detection and diagnosis. Also factors such as increasing investments and grants by government bodies for modernization of imaging facilities and technological advancements in diagnostics imaging modalities are too responsible to augment growth of medical imaging market. However factors such as high cost of diagnostic imaging system and technological limitations associated with stationary/ standalone imaging systems to hinder the growth of the medical imaging markets. File Sharing ecosystem and growing adoption of mobile and portable medical imaging devices are the major factors that can further create huge growth opportunities for the medical imaging market.

Among the regions, North America has the dominant market share among other regions. The U.S accounted for the highest market share owing to presence of major leading medical imaging diagnostic companies and introduction of new products in these region. Furthermore, rising number of diseases coupled with high expenditure on healthcare by U.S citizens are also some of the influential factors responsible to drive growth of medical imaging market in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to development of healthcare facilities, increase government initiatives and growing medical tourism in APAC countries. Japan has the highest market share in the medical imaging market owing to presence of companies catering into medical imaging devices and technological advancement made by these companies.

Segment Covered

The report on global medical imaging market covers segments such as, product, product type and end-user. On the basis of product the global medical imaging market is categorized into radiography (X-ray), ultrasound, computed tomography scans, magnetic resonance imaging scans and nuclear medicine scans. On the basis of product type the global medical imaging market is categorized into portable and stationary. On the basis of end-user the global medical imaging market is categorized into hospitals and imaging centers.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical imaging market such as, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Carestream, Toshiba Medical System Inc., Ziehm Imaging Inc., Aribex Corporation and Varian Medical Systems.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global medical imaging market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of medical imaging market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the medical imaging market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the medical imaging market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

