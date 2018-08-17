Looking for Branded Stylish Women Apparel And Accessories of Different Sizes Available at One Store? Check this!

Women are very particular about their clothing and dressing style because they just can’t afford to compromise over their style and looks. Well! Women who would love to explore a new range of apparel and accessories shall find worth reading this. There are so many stores that offer a variety of clothing and accessory options for women but if you want to explore an ideal fashion destination then Ibhana Creations, LLC is one of the best options. Yes! The fashion store offers the exquisite and exclusive range of women apparel as well as accessories to meet the requirement of every client. Ibhana Collection has the collection of dramatic/classic chic that displays the work of top fashion designers from across the USA, France, and Canada. The quality of the fabric is one of a kind, as usually, customers look for easy to wash and wrinkle-free fabrics, you can find the same available with Ibhana Creations. To know more about this store serving the requirement of stylish women and the products it offers you can go through the website ibhanaboutique.com.

Usually, clients find difficult to find apparels of different sizes available at one place but at Ibhana you can surely find clothes available from size 2 to 20 under one roof and this makes the store to be an ideal one-stop shop option. Brand conscious clients who just cannot compromise over the quality must know that they can find the best brands available at Ibhana. You can buy online UP pants for women at the genuine price via means of this store and other than UP Pants you can find other brands available with the store as well.

Other brands available with Ibhana are Alisha D, Damee, Lior, Lancaster, Janska, Fridaze, Snoskins, Moonlight, Lysse, Karine Sultan and others. You can also find IC collection women’s apparel available at Ibhana, as it covers the IC Collection brand as well. The products offered by the store include dresses, bottoms, tops, leggings, handbags, scarves, shawls, capes, wraps, coats, jackets and much more to satisfy the need of every woman.

The store is located in Rockville, MD, USA and for queries, you can approach Ibhana directly via phone or email.

Contact us:

Ibhana Creations, LLC

Address: Potomac Woods Plaza, 1079 Seven Locks Road, Rockville, MD 20854

Phone: 301-424-0906

Email: ibhana1@gmail.com

Website: https://www.ibhanaboutique.com/