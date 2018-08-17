Insulin Patch Pump Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2025

Insulin Patch Pump industry -Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America held a significant share of the insulin patch pump market in 2016 due to the availability of FDA approved insulin patch pumps such as the OmniPod Insulin Management System manufactured by Insulet Corporation and V-GO disposable insulin delivery device manufactured by Valeritas, Inc. The Asia-Pacific market has not experienced any substantial growth due to lack of large scale adoption of advanced therapies for diabetes management but can experience favorable growth in coming years owing to increasing awareness related to diabetes management in the region.

Insulin Patch Pump industry -Competitive Insights:

The key players operating in the global insulin patch pump market emphasize on product development in order to introduce improved diabetes management systems and capture a larger share of the market. Some of the major players in this market are, Insulet Corporation, Valeritas Holdings, Inc., CeQur SA, Cellnovo Limited, Debiotech S.A., EOFLOW CO.,LTD., Unilife Corporation and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Insulin Patch Pump industry -Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Insulin Patch Pump Market is expected to experience significant growth in coming years between 2017 and 2025. The market is primarily driven by rising incidence of diabetes worldwide. Diabetes is on the rise globally with a steady increase around the world especially in the world’s middle-income countries. According to World Health Organization’s Global Report on Diabetes published in 2016, the global prevalence of diabetes has nearly doubled between 1980 and 2014, rising from 4.7% to 8.5% of the adult population. In terms of number of patients, the prevalence increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million cases in 2014. With increasing awareness among diabetics about technologically advanced devices for treating diabetes, the market for insulin patch pumps is expected to witness favorable growth during the forecast period. However, the complexity of such devices can sometimes prevent people from readily adopting them thus restraining the market growth.

Insulin Type Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Basal insulin is an insulin type which helps to stabilize blood sugar levels during periods of fasting such as during sleep or between meals. During such period, the body releases sugar (glucose) into the bloodstream which energizes the body’s cells. Basal insulin keeps a check on the levels of such glucose. Bolus insulin refers to the short acting insulin in order to balance the carbohydrate intake with meals. Basal-bolus therapy usually involves ordering multiple daily intake of insulin to replicate the natural production of insulin in the human body.

The Insulin Patch Pump Market is segmented as follows-

Insulin Patch Pump Market, By Type of Insulin, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Basal Insulin

Bolus Insulin

Basal-bolus Insulin

Insulin Patch Pump Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Private Clinics

Online Pharmacies

We do forecast on basis of several parameters such as market drivers, market opportunities, industry trends government regulations, raw materials supply and trade dynamics to ensure relevance of forecast with market scenario. With increasing need to granulized information, we used bottom-up methodology for forecasting where we evaluate each regional segment differently and combined all forecast to develop final market forecast.

