Homecare Medical Devices Market is Expected to Grow at a Impressive CAGR of 5.66% by 2025

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis

The key players operating in the global homecare medical devices market emphasizes on product development in order to introduce improved homecare treatment and capture a larger share of the market. Some of the major players in this market are, Chart Industries, Drive Medical, Inogen, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Invacare Corporation, Philips, Graham Field, Meyra, O2Concepts, Oxlife, Teijin and TiLite.

Market Opportunities

The key opportunity for the players operating in homecare medical devices market lies in the development of various types of cost effective homecare devices for better assistance of the patients. Apart from that, innovative marketing strategies will further broaden the opportunities of the key players to grow significantly over the forecast period. In addition, Governments initiatives towards reimbursement policies for the homecare medical devices will further increase demand of this market, creating lucrative opportunities for growth, for the key players of this market.

Industry Trend Analysis

Homecare Medical Devices market is expected to experience a steady growth in coming years between 2017 and 2025. The market is expected to become $35.89 billion by 2025 at a significant CAGR of 5.66%.

The increasing geriatric population, respiratory diseases and prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD) will drive the market growth in the upcoming years. The cases of immobility are a common phenomenon among the geriatric population. As a result, wheelchair technology is the most commonly used homecare device, as it solves the purpose to a large extent. For instance, as per CDC, in US, more than 17.9 million people suffer from immobility problem. In this case, wheelchair gives a good support to these people as it allows people to move from one place to another without any kind of assistance. In addition, the device is very much cost-effective and various reimbursement policies are also associated. Moreover, increasing incidence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and respiratory conditions is also driving the market growth. The portable medical devices give support to the patient suffering from these kinds of disease at an affordable price.

Regional Outlook

North America held a significant share of the homecare medical devices market in 2016 due to the increase in elderly population in various states. In addition, increase in cases of respiratory diseases and COPD will also enhance the market growth in this region. The Asia-Pacific market has not experienced any substantial growth due to lack of large scale adoption of homecare medical devices but can experience favorable growth in coming years owing to changing lifestyles related to immobility problems in the region.

Market Segmentation- Homecare Medical Devices market

By Product

Oxygen Treatment Equipment

Accessibility Beds

Wheelchairs

Lifts

Scooters

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Sales

Direct Distribution Channel

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Medical devices used in home care settings need to be appropriate for the environment in which they are used and for the people using them. These people may be lay or professional caregivers or the recipients themselves. These people may have distinct cognitive, sensory, physical, and emotional characteristics. Environments may vary in terms of accessibility of utilities, amount of available space, humidity and temperature levels and noise and light levels. All these factors have to be considered in order to ensure that the medical devices are effective and safe for the people receiving home care. The most common homecare medical devices are first aid equipment including thermometers, bandages, heating pads and ace bandages. Users of medical devices in homecare settings are a diverse set of people. Some are professional care-givers such as nurses, physicians, occupational therapists and homecare aides. They are typically associated with homecare organizations or may operate as independent providers.

