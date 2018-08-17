H1N1 Vaccines Industry 2018 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of H1N1 Vaccines Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global H1N1 Vaccines Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of H1N1 Vaccines.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the H1N1 Vaccines Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global H1N1 Vaccines Market are Baxter International, Sanofi, GSK, Pfizer, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Hualan Biological Engineering, Cipla, Merck and Sinovac Biotech. According to report the global H1N1 vaccines market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

H1N1 virus or swine flu is an infectious disease in humans caused by the swine H1N1 virus. H1N1 virus affects various species such as birds, swine, horses and other animals. When a person is infected with this virus, it causes damage to the respiratory system including nose, lungs and throat. This virus is contagious and can spread from human to human.

H1N1 virus is a ribonucleic acid virus belonging to the Orthomyxoviridae family. Influenza A viruses can be categorized on the basis of antigenicity of its surface glycoproteins neuraminidase and hemagglutinin. The virus used hemagglutinin element to bind to host cell receptors. This simplifies viral entry into the host cell. Neuraminidase protein enzymatically slices terminal sialic acid, which is present in mucins, thereby allowing the virus to reach underlying cells in the respiratory tract. Individuals with medical conditions such as blood disorders, asthma, kidney disorders, liver disorders, chronic lung disease, and neurodevelopmental and neurological conditions are at a high risk of being infected with this virus.

The rising incidences of swine flu, need for H1N1 vaccination is increasing worldwide. The antivirals are given to an individual through vaccine to prevent or reduce the effect of the virus. Additionally, the risk of respiratory diseases, and immune deficient diseases is increased among the geriatric population; thus increasing the risk factor for acquiring H1N1 influenza. Moreover, advancement in vaccine technologies has increased research in this field and substantial government support are likely to drive the growth of the market. On the other hand, lack of skilled medical professionals to and lack of alertness are the factors hampering the growth of the market.

Among the geographies, North America is expected to be the largest market for H1N1 vaccine followed by Europe due to the presence of developed research organization in this region. While, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow fast during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness about the diseases, rising cases of this infection and growing government support in countries like China and India is likely to augment the growth in this region. Collaborations and mergers between manufacturing companies and government associations to maintain their presence in the world market and new product launches are the key strategic of the leading player in this market.

Segment Covered

The report on global H1N1 vaccines market covers segments such as, route of administration. On the basis of route of administration the global H1N1 vaccines market is categorized into intranasal vaccines, intradermal vaccines and intramuscular vaccines.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2024.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global H1N1 vaccines market such as, Abbott, Baxter International, Sanofi, GSK, Pfizer, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Hualan Biological Engineering, Cipla, Merck and Sinovac Biotech.

