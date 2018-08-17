Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Overview:

Dimethyl Ether (DME) has a low boiling point, low viscosity and a smoke free combustion can be achieved when it is used as a solvent blender with transportation and heating fuels. Due to the high cost of DME, it is blended with LPG to save the manufacturing cost. DME, is getting a huge demand from construction industry owing to its use in manufacturing spray based paints & coatings in the vapour state bottled in a pressurized container. When DME is subjected to moderate pressure and temperature it is modified into liquid phase from gas phase vice versa. Thus, it can be transported easily when compared to LPG or LNG. Dimethyl ether is not expected to be persistent in the environment and is not bio-accumulative.

Dimethyl Ether (DME) is a clean energy source that can be fabricated from natural gas, coal and biomass. DME creates definitely no SOX or ash when burned. It is gaseous at normal temperature and pressure, but changes to a liquid when subjected to moderate pressure or cooling. This easy liquefaction makes DME easy to transport and store. Utilization of DME is progressing in the fields of power generation, automotive motors, and domestic household use among other conceivable applications owing to its magnificent physical, chemical, and storage properties.

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Awareness:

Dimethyl Ether (DME) is used as an aerosol propellant which is used to help spray the vapour state paints or coatings from a pressurized container. This is anticipated to fuel the demand of Dimethyl Ether for manufacturing paints & coatings. The major factors favouring the growth of the Global Dimethyl Ether Market is growing demand of dimethyl ether in a wide range of application such as manufacturing paints and coatings, household fuel and transportation fuel among others. As the world is shifting towards clean and renewable energy, there are numerous investments on projects to utilize and cost optimize DME as an alternative fuel to LPG. DME is costlier than LPG, so it is blended with LPG as a fuel to save cost. DME possess no negative effect on environment.

Dimethyl Ether (DME) production as a fuel has targeted the use of DME as an LPG alternative, a transportation fuel for diesel engines, and fuel for gas turbines which is expected to drive the demand of Dimethyl Ether. Higher growth of end use industries such as oil & gas, which consume major share of overall Dimethyl Ether as a solvent, is expected to fuel the demand of Dimethyl Ether during the forecast period. Global paints & coatings market is estimated to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market is precipitating with the rapid speed; mainly due to the proliferation of its application in manufacturing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Dimethyl Ether is predicted to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2023).

Dimethyl Ether (DME) is driven by the region Asia pacific, owing to the rise in the population resulting in to increasing demand for LPG for household purposes. DME is manufactured by dehydration of methanol from syngas which is obtained from coal. Due to the numerous coal reserves in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to bridge the raw material demand gap for DME raw materials. Dimethyl Ether are extensively used to blend with LPG as a solvent additive to cost economize the manufacturing process. Dimethyl Ether has a low boiling point, low viscosity and a smoke free combustion can be achieved when it is used as a solvent blender with transportation and heating fuels. Due to the high cost of DME, it is blended with LPG to save the manufacturing cost.

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Key Players:

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market are Akzo Nobel N.V. (the Netherlands), China Energy Limited (China), The Chemours Company (U.S.), Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan), Royal Dutch Shell plc (the Netherlands), Ferrostaal GmbH (Germany), Grillo Werke AG (Germany), Jiutai Energy Group (China), Oberon Fuels (U.S.), and Zagros Petrochemical Company (Iran) among others.

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Intended Audience:

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Dimethyl Ether

Research and Development Institutes

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Regional Analysis:

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market is divided into five key regions including, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market among them due to growing paints & coatings and household fuel in the region. India and China are the major markets in this region on account of the presence of major end use industries. Europe is holding a comparatively smaller share in the Global Dimethyl Ether Market. Countries namely, Germany, U.K, and Italy are the key contributors to the regional market in this region owing to the growing demand of Dimethyl Ether by end use industries such as automotive, wherein the product is majorly used in the form of paints and lacquer. Apart from this, there is a significant presence of key players which may help push growth of the regional market forward. North America is closely following Europe, in terms of market size, in the Global Dimethyl Ether Market. U.S. is the largest market in this region, which is attributed to the growing reconstruction activities along with the chemicals industry.

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Competitive Analysis:

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market appears to be competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in the Dimethyl Ether Market. These Key players compete based upon pricing, quality, Technology and reputation. Dimethyl Ether market demonstrates a high growth potential which is likely to attract many entrants to the market resulting in to intensified competition further. Manufacturers operating in the Dimethyl Ether Market strive to respond to the growing demand for Dimethyl Ether as an alternate fuel for LPG attributed to the recent talks by Volvo and Shell cooperate in developing LNG/DME fuels for heavy trucks. They ensure to deliver the best quality products based on innovative technologies, and best practices.

The main drivers behind interest from these industries are 1) the opportunity to create a higher value product from waste streams, 2) emissions regulations, and 3) landfill diversion regulations banning food and green waste from landfill disposal. Manufacturers focus on the monetization of wasted resources. The small-scale, modular process can convert various methane-containing feedstock to a higher value commodity. The ability to monetize waste streams, whether stranded gas or food waste, to produce a clean burning fuel such as DME is an exciting proposition.

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Segmentation:

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market is segmented on the basis of raw materials, application and region. On the basis of raw materials the market is divided into natural gas, coal, biomass, and others. Based on application, global dimethyl ether market is segmented into transportation fuel, aerosol propellant, liquefied natural gas (LPG) blending, and others. Geographically, the market is divided into five key regions including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

