Catheter Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2018 to 2024

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Catheter Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Catheter Market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, C. R. Bard, Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated and Cardinal Health, Inc. According to report the global catheter market was USD 8.1 billion in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 55.5 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Thin tubes made of medical grade material such as silicon rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), plastic, and nylon, which are implanted in the patient’s body for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes are known as catheter. Catheterization is a main co-procedure accomplished with varied other medical procedures such as angioplasty, cardiac electrophysiology, and neurosurgery, wherein catheters are used. Growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures, rising geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of lifestyle encouraged diseases such as obesity and diabetes are the key factor driving the grow of this market. In addition, increasing investments in the healthcare industry by key market players and increasing government and private sector investments are encouraging the growth of the diagnostic catheters market. Nevertheless, catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) is increasing with healthcare infection is expected to hinder the growth of catheter market. Government initiatives in emerging markets and economic development in emerging markets of Asia, Latin America and Africa to increase the healthcare expenditure is likely to provide opportunites to the market.

The report on global catheter market covers segments such as, product type and end user. On the basis of product type the global catheter market is categorized into cardiovascular, intravenous, urology, neurovascular and others. The cardiovascular segment is further segmented into PTCA balloon catheters, PTA balloon catheters, IVUS catheters, electrophysiology catheters, and others. The angiography catheters, guiding catheters and pulmonary artery catheters are included into other segment of cardiovascular catheters. The intravenous catheters segment is segmented into midline peripheral catheters, peripheral catheters, and central venous catheters. The urology catheter segment is further segmented into foley catheters, intermittent catheters, hemodialysis catheters, peritoneal catheters, and external catheters. On the basis of end user the global catheter market is categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, dialysis centers and others.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global catheter market such as, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, C. R. Bard, Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated and Cardinal Health, Inc.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global catheter market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of catheter market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the catheter market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the catheter market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

