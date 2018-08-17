Alpha Olefin Sulfonate Market Development, Shares, Size and Forecast 2018 to 2028

Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Market: Snapshot

Alpha olefin sulfonate (AOS) has numerous USPs. It is an excellent agent for decontamination and emulsification. It is highly soluble and has wide ranging compatibility. Besides, it can create a fine, rich foam. Other benefits of alpha olefin sulfonate are their biodegradable nature and low toxicity.

All these have led to the swift uptake of alpha olefin sulfonate (AOS) for formulating a range of cleansing products meant for personal care, laundry, hard surfaces, and industrial applications. They are being particularly used for making non-phosphorus detergents both in the liquid and powdered form. Alpha olefin sulfonate (AOS) also find usage in plastics and polymers, textiles, and agrochemicals.

Sodium C14-16 olefin sulfonate is the commonly used alpha olefin sulfonate (AOS) in personal care products. It can act as a wetting agent, detergent, and emulsifier based on the application. When produced properly, it can provide viscosity, which is a foaming profile acceptable to users of cosmetics.

Thanks to a burgeoning personal care products and cleaning products market owing to the rising disposable incomes of people, the global alpha olefin sulfonate (AOS) market is rising impressively. Currently, Europe and North America contribute significantly because of the solid demand for surfactant, emulsifier, and chemical synthesis, among applications in the two regions.

Introduction:

Alpha Olefins sulfates (AOS) are anionic surfactant with the carbon chain between C14 to C16. Alpha Olefins sulfates are manufactured by the sulfonation of normal alpha olefins to produce alkene sulfonic acids and sultones that further passed through the neutralization process with the sodium hydroxide to produced finished product i.e. alpha olefins sulfates. Alpha Olefins sulfates have high detergency, foaming, wetting, and emulsifying properties owing to which it is prevalently consumed in the manufacturing of personal care products such as in detergents, soaps, and shampoos, among others. It is also used in the polymerization, construction chemicals, and oil field chemicals.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for the detergent or surfactant in various end-use industries as well as in household’s application across the globe is expected to drive the Alpha Olefin Sulfonate market. Moreover, increasing per capita healthcare expenditure coupled with the growth in demand for the personal care and cosmetic products wherein the Alpha Olefin Sulfonate compounds are prevalently used in manufacturing, in turn, drive the market demand. Being the precursor compound for the polymer as well as agrochemicals manufacturing that subsequently resulted into increase in demand for Alpha Olefin Sulfonate. However, government regulations in the Europe and North America region and industrial initiative for the sustainability development owing to which the demand for the biodegradable compound is expected to increase over the forecast period. Thus, increase demand for the biodegradable chemicals may hamper the growth of alpha olefin sulfonate market in respective regions. Also, fluctuating raw material prices may effect on the profitability margin of the manufacturer. As Alpha Olefin Sulfonate find usage in a variety of applications, several manufacturer of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate are focusing on expansion of production facility in key region such as in China, India and ASEAN

Segmentation:

On the basis of Form, global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate market is segmented into;

Solid

Liquid

On the basis of Function, global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate market is segmented into;

Wetting agent

Emulsifier

Others

On the basis of application, global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate market is segmented into;

Personal care

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

Polymer & plastics

Textiles

Agrochemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Others

Regional Outlook:

In terms of production and consumption, the global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate market is mainly dominated by the Asia Pacific region (APAC). Significant growth in demand for the alpha olefin sulfonate from the several end-use industries such as personal care, cosmetics, textiles, and chemical, among other that helps to drive the market in Asia Pacific Region. Moreover, increasing per capita spending in developing countries such as China, India and ASEAN countries has translated into an increasing demand for Alpha Olefin Sulfonate. In the Asia Pacific region, China, and India are a major market for Alpha Olefin Sulfonate in terms of volume and volume. The APAC Alpha Olefin Sulfonate market is expected that register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. North America followed by Europe, collectively hold a significant share in Alpha Olefin Sulfonate market. Increasing demand for an emulsifier, surfactant, and chemical synthesis, among applications in Europe and North America are expected to boost the demand for Alpha Olefin Sulfonate over the forecast period.

In Europe, Western Europe dominates the Alpha Olefin Sulfonate market in term of consumption. However, stringent government regulation in Europe and North America may effect on the growth of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate markets. North America and Europe Alpha Olefin Sulfonate market are expected to grow with Significant CAGR over the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America Alpha Olefin Sulfonate market are expected to register steady growth over the forecast period.

Key player:

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate market include;

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Stepan Company

Solvay SA

The Godrej Group

AKchemtech Co., Ltd.

Pilot Chemical Corp

Huntsman Corporation

AkzoNobel N.V.

Clariant AG

TAIWAN NJC CORPORATION., Ltd.

Dongming Jujin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jingtung Petrochemical Corp.,Ltd, among others

