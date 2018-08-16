Just In Time For Summer, Gotham Glow Is Here!

For A Perfect Glow, In-Salon Or In Your Home.

It’s Spring, and that means that swimsuit season is almost here. New York’s Gotham Glow will be there for you with a wide range of services and packages on their website (https://www.gothamglow.com/) to get you that healthy tan you’ll want to show off poolside. Located on Broadway between W 25th and 26th streets, or if you prefer they will come to you with their mobile tanning services.

The dangers of skin damage from the sun have been well documented for years. The only solution for people seeking a tanned glow to their skin without the sun was either indoor tanning salons or spray tans. Often spray tans that were often too dark, too orange or just did not match the skin of the client.

Since 2011 owner Tamar Vezirian has been offering New Yorkers airbrush tanning and contouring services. Using FDA approved, organic and odorless tanning solutions, Vezirian has been providing a natural tan that is truly hard to tell apart from one made by the sun. Focusing on the right tan for each skin tone, Gotham Glow strives to provide each client with their ideal hue. The technician will even record your ideal tan for future applications.

Each tanning session lasts 15-20 minutes (including drying time) and is done in private booths or pop-up tent in your home. Each client will be guided through the process of choosing the best level of tan for them by a technician. Gotham Glow strives for the most natural look of a tan, and will customize a darker tan upon request. Once tan, a client can bathe in as little as 1-4 hours (express) or 8 hours for the classic tan to develop. Each tan will then last up to a full week.

No matter your needs, full body, face only, express, Gotham Glow can accommodate you, and they offer 6-pack tanning packages to keep you tan all year.. Gotham Glow is the right choice for veterans, as well as clients who have never had a spray tan before. Each customer will be guided through the best tanning postures, and are able to tan in a bathing suit or nude, depending on individual needs and comfort level.

Gotham Glow tans have been featured in a wide number of magazines such as Woman’s Health, Allure, and Details, and their services have received rave reviews in The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Contat Us:

Gotham Glow

1123 Broadway, Suite 417

(btwn W 25th & 26th sts)

New York, NY 10010

(917) 512-9854

Phone: 1+(917) 983-1748

Email: booking@gothamglow.com