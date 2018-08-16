Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market are Johnson & Johnson’s, GEA, Korsch AG, Siemens AG, Corning Life Sciences, Continuous Pharmaceutical, Scott Equipment Company, S K Biotek ltd, Chemtrix and Others. According to report the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024. In 2016, it was worth USD 1.9 billion and it is anticipated to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2024.

A method used to manufacture or process raw material without interruption is called as continuous manufacturing or flow production. Continuous manufacturing is contrasted with batch production. Pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing technology reduces manual intervention due to controlled units that provide a high level of automation. This units operate 24 hours per day, seven days per week with rare maintenance shutdowns, thus increasing and utilizing the production capacity and profitability. This technology helps in reducing inconsistency; higher yields; increased profitability; and lower manufacturing and equipment cost.

Productive capacity is the maximum possible output of an economy. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), no agreed-upon definition of maximum output exists. Hence utilization of product capacity in the continuous manufacturing is driving the growth of the market significantly. This manufacturing technology provides better way of manufacturing drug products that saves time, improve quality, create more flexibility in production quantities, reduce required production and the material that is to be developed this may turn into the additional positive factor driving the demand growth. Moreover, FDA has developed a program on advancement of emerging technology applications to modernize pharmaceutical manufacturing base and frequent discussion with the agency before implementation of manufacturing technology. However, high implementation cost of automated units for continuous manufacturing are likely to restrain the growth of the market. The Merger and acquisition and joint venture among the leading player will bring more opportunities to this market.

Europe is expected to be the largest market for Pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing followed by Asia-Pacific. The demand for advance technology from is high and presence of many contract manufacturing organization has boost the market in the region. The U.K. and Germany are the leading revenue generating countries in this region. The growth in Asia Pacific is mainly driven by China and India, due to presence of number of contract manufacturing companies. Growing suitability of technologically advanced continuous manufacturing and rising awareness about the advantages of the technology, China is considered to be the largest market in this region.

With the new level of productivity Siemens is working to develop experimental plants with the help of continuous manufacturing, they are working in collaboration with number of pharmaceutical companies as well as the original equipment manufacturers. Initiatives by FDA to switch from current batch process to continuous manufacturing technology drives interest among the pharmaceutical companies, for instance in 2016, the FDA approved Johnson & Johnson’s switch from batch to continuous manufacturing for the production of Prezista, a drug used to treat HIV. Moreover, in 2017 Seimens has signed a partnership with GEA to bring an integrated continuous manufacturing of tablets. On other hand, GlaxoSmithKline has collaborated with Pfizer, GEA and G-CON Manufacturing to design a next-generation portable, continuous, miniature and modular (PCMM) prototype for development, clinical trials and commercial manufacturing.

Segment Covered

The report on global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market covers segments such as, distribution channel, application type and end user. On the basis of distribution channel the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy. On the basis of application type the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is categorized into active pharmaceutical ingredient, dry powders and biologics. On the basis of end user the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is categorized into pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organization.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

