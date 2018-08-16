Feminine Hygiene Products Market To Witness Exponential Growth by 2018 to 2027

The global feminine hygiene products market is expected to show a significant expansion in the next few years due to mass awareness being spread across globe regarding the health and safety of females during their menstruation cycles. These attempts at raising awareness will prove to be very beneficial for industries that are into manufacturing a variety of feminine hygiene products.

Feminine hygiene education is a leading topic of discussion and implementation in a number of developed as well as developing economies across the globe. Governments and NGOs are providing facilities even in the smallest of village about the usage of sanitary pads and hygiene related products. The scenario is bringing exceptional demand for the supply of feminine hygiene products in the global market. Demand for sanitary pads has been the highest due to its use among majority of females.

In emerging economies across regions such as Asia Pacific, the governments’ role in providing feminine hygiene products at subsidized rates or through excluding a variety of feminine hygiene products has been a key enabler of increased demand in the recent years. The orders of Indian Government, for instance, on reducing GST tax over sanitary napkin gives new and emerging companies in the market a chance to manufacture sanitary pads at cheaper rates. The rising awareness about less usage of plastic and shift in usage of natural products is increasing the demand for products made from natural products. The fear of harmful toxins, chemical, and dyes in several conventional products is expected to convince a larger audience to buy organic products in the near future.

Feminine hygiene products are typically used by women for their personal care particularly during vaginal discharge, menstruation and any other bodily functions that are associated with vagina and vulva. These products are broadly categorized into external and internal products. Female hygiene products include external products such as sanitary napkins, period panties, and sanitary clothes and internal products such as tampons, sea sponge and menstrual cups. Feminine hygiene products have become a necessity particularly in developing countries such as Africa, rural parts of India and other underdeveloped countries.

Feminine Hygiene Products- Drivers

One the most common but significant factors driving the adoption of feminine hygiene is safety and health of women during menstruation cycle. Every month women have to go through this natural process and it becomes extremely important to maintain hygiene during periods to avoid infection. Increasing awareness among women about maintaining hygiene is another factor, which is creating a positive impact on the overall market for feminine hygiene products. Changing lifestyle and increasing per capita income is also boosting the development of feminine hygiene products across the globe. Feminine hygiene products such as tampons, sanitary napkins and menstrual cups are user friendly and easily available. Feminine hygiene products are easy to carry and dispose thus making it convenient for the user. Government’s initiative in spreading awareness about maintaining hygiene especially among school girls is expected to boost the growth of feminine hygiene products.

Feminine Hygiene Products- Restraints

Usage of feminine hygiene products is a debatable subject. In emerging economies across the globe, the main problem faced by individuals is the pricing of the products they use. With respect to feminine hygiene products, the increasing prices is expected to impact their adoption on a large scale, for instance, the high pricing of sanitary napkins is being criticized by women. This has resulted in increasing preference for homemade sanitary clothes that is expected to hamper the growth of feminine hygiene products market. Moreover, regular use of sanitary napkins or tampons spread allergies among women due to the material used while manufacturing the product. For instance, excessive use of sea sponges carry the risk of toxic shock syndrome, due to which manufacturers are carrying out product recalls, which is negatively impacting the growth of feminine hygiene products market. Lack of awareness among women population in underdeveloped regions such as Africa is another restraint hindering the market’s growth.

Feminine Hygiene Products- Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific region is expected to reflect high market attractiveness and is anticipated to showcase high potential for growth of the feminine hygiene products market with respect to increased adoption. The reason behind this growth is the growing population in the region, especially China and India. Developed regions such as North America and Europe are also grabbing a significant revenue share in terms of usage of feminine hygiene products. Easy availability of feminine hygiene products due to large presence of supermarkets and greater awareness among female population about the use of hygiene products are the key factors responsible for the growth of the feminine hygiene products in developed regions such as Europe and North America.

Feminine Hygiene Products- Key players

Lil-Lets, Johnson & Johnson, Ontex International, Procter & Gamble, SCA, Edgewell Personal Care and Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. are some of the key companies involved in the manufacturing of feminine hygiene products.

