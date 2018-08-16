Automotive Textiles Market to Register Substantial Expansion By 2025

Industry Highlights:

The Automotive Textiles Market is anticipated to develop significantly over the forecast period. Automotive textiles come under technical textiles and are generally useful in the automotive business. The automotive textiles are used for the interior of cars. The worldwide automotive textiles market is anticipated to witness high development by virtue of the rising vehicle generation especially in Asian nations, for example, India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia. Furthermore, expanding inclination towards technical textiles in the automotive business to take into account superior applications is additionally anticipated that would drive the worldwide request. Development in vehicle production and ideal security directions are anticipated to drive the development.

Topmost Key Players:

The leading players in the market are AGM Automotive, Acme Mills, ASGLAWO Technofibre, Husker, ENDUTEX, Borgers, Global Safety Textiles, Autoliv, Grupo Antolin, Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd, TECCOF GROUP, Oerlikon, Auto Textile S.A, Trevira, Sage Automotive Interiors, International Textile Group, Reliance, Autotech Nonwovens, Trevira, Cht, Aunde, DuPont, Baltex, Johnson Controls, Toyota Boshoku, CMI-Enterprises, SMS Auto Fabrics and Lear Corporation. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Insights:

On a global front, the Automotive Textiles Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). Asia Pacific automotive textiles market represented over 45% of global demand in 2015. China ruled the regional market trailed by Japan.

Market Segmentation:

The Automotive Textiles Market is based on different segments namely, by product the market is segmented into nonwoven, woven and composites; by application the market is segmented into tires, upholstery, engine components, and safety devices.

Automotive Textiles Market By Product: Nonwoven, Woven & Composites

Automotive Textiles Market By Application: Tires, Upholstery, Engine Components & Safety Devices

By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

