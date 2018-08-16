Africa Medical Devices Market Challenges, Growth and Geographical Segmentation By 2023

Africa Medical Devices Market – Regional Analysis

The market of medical devices is growing rapidly in Africa region owing to upgrade of hospitals, introduction of health insurance policy, and rapidly growing middle-income group. Government is focusing more to improve the life of their citizen; thus they are more focusing on the establishment of best hospitals in the region. This region is more focusing towards new technology and advance treatment option; thus, the local players are focusing more into mergers and acquisition and research and development programs for the development of Medical devices. These are the factors which are fueling the growth of the market of medical devices with the significant rates in this region.

Africa Medical Devices Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are:

• Mindray Medical International Limited

• Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV.

• Siemens Ltd

• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

• GE Healthcare

• Medtronic

• Johnson & Johnson

Africa Medical Devices Market – Highlights

The Africa Medical Devices Market is growing with a steady pace; mainly due to the rapidly growing middle income group, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing number of medical tourists, proliferation of hospitals, government programs and support, and increasing incidence of life style diseases. Moreover rising economic growth also drive the market in this region. According to the World Bank Group, in 2016, GDP of the Middle East & North Africa experienced the growth in GDP by 4.89%. It is expected that Africa’s macroeconomic climate over the next decade will expand the health care gap, as higher incomes will create new demand for the medical devices market.

Additionally, government also introduces some laws for maintaining the quality of medical devices. According to a report published by the International Diabetes Federation, in 2017, more than 16 million people are suffering with diabetes in the AFR Region. Increasing number of incidences are the main factors which drag the attention of players towards this region.

Companies are continuously engaged in merger and acquisition activities for the development of the best medicine to cure affected population. Although the government stick rule hindering the growth of the market. In May 2017, Baxter International Inc. and Mayo Clinic announced a collaboration for the research and development to advance a spectrum of therapeutic areas to minimize the unmet patient needs. These collaborations help market players to lead the market of Africa. Most of the players from this region involve in the collaboration with global players to get advanced technology, which help them to maximize the market share in this region. Although limited infrastructure, lack of physicians, and restricted funding and reimbursement policy are the restraints factor for the growth of the market.

Africa Medical Devices Market – Segments

Africa medical devices market has been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises monitoring devices, diagnostic devices, diagnostic molecular devices, drug delivery devices, surgical devices, bio implants and stimulation devices, automation and robotics and others. On the basis of therapeutic application; market is segmented into general surgery, diagnostic imaging, respiratory, orthopedics, cardiovascular, dental, neurology, ophthalmology, ear-nose-throat (ENT), nephrology and urology, and others. On the basis of end users; market is segmented hospitals, ambulatory and home.

