Lead A Stylish & Colourful Life With Supreme Furniture

Supreme Furniture, the leading manufacturer and supplier of superior quality Plastic furniture, brings unique yet functional designs for home interiors. Experience the vast range of stylish & colourful designer plastic chairs & dinning sets and add elegance & comfort to your lifestyle. From the impressive portfolio of products in the chair segment, Supreme Furniture brings to you latest collection in the form of Cruz (Coke Red & Black), Futura (Green), Oak (Amber Gold), Web (Red) and Amazon (Globus Brown).

Supreme Furniture, renowned for its sheer durability and stunning design styles, promises a riot of colours at an attractive cost. The superior quality chairs are ever so sleek and compliments the ever-changing tastes of new age consumers. These durable and termite proof stackable chairs are high on fashion as well as space saving quotient.

Mr. Sanjeev Jain, Associate Vice President, Supreme Furniture said, “Supreme Furniture represents an array of seemingly colourful chairs. The chairs are designed by keeping in mind the evolved taste and lifestyle preferences of modern day consumers. With Supreme Furniture, buyers can enjoy the vibrant colours of life and make a distinct style statement. In contrast to conventional wooden chairs, the plastic moulded chairs can also be used for outdoor or garden set ups due to its weatherproof nature.”

Supreme Furniture, offers products for home usage, office usage as well as commercial usage like restaurants, Cafés, schools, institutes, hospitals, parlours, shops, outdoor event lawns etc. Supreme Furniture uses 100% virgin polymers and computerized designer art moulds to produce over one million pieces of modern plastic furniture every month.

The buyers can mix and match the chairs with variety of tables from the same brand for modern, comfortable & sophisticated home interiors.

Available in variety of shapes, sizes and models, Supreme Furniture chairs are very hygienic and convenient to be used in all weather conditions.

Go ahead and explore stylish, sensuous and colourful interiors with Supreme Furniture!!

Supreme Furniture – Truly Stylish!

About Supreme Furniture

Supreme Furniture is winning the hearts of millions of customers since last 25 years. Supreme’s technological knowhow & modern production facility is providing an edge over other brands. Supreme Furniture is available across India through a large network of distributors as well retailors. Due to its design language & adherence to international standards, their products are exported to various countries across the globe. Whether it is indoor or outdoor requirement or a commercial requirement, Supreme Furniture has crafted a special place for itself in the hearts of consumers.

Website: http://www.supreme.co.in/

App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appectual.supremefurniture&hl=en

Also available on android as well as IOS app – Supreme furniture.