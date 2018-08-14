Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market: 2017 Product Intelligence

We have produced a new premium report Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market by end user(food and beverage industry), type(primary and secondary packaging machinery), product(bottling line, bundling & wrapping, cartoning, case forming & sealing, coding, filling machinery) through main geographies in the Global Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively.

Global food and beverage packaging machinery market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 5.5 % and 6.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Food and beverage packaging is essential for protecting the food and beverages enclosed from spoilage, spillage, damages, and preserving its quality, during the transportation, and also during the long shelf life, until it is consumed. The food and beverage packaging machineries find applications in processes such as automated coding label and verification, bagging, bottling, capping, cartooning, case forming, cleaning of bottles and containers, drying, detection & inspection of processes and products, depalletizing, filling of liquids, labeling, lidding, marking, measuring weight, packing, palletizing, sealing, sterilizing, tray forming, unpacking, wrapping and some others. The growth of online & offline retail sectors and preference of customers for processed & packaged food and beverage products, is driving the need for better food and beverage packaging machinery, to keep products secure for long periods.

The major companies such as Bosh Packaging Technology, GEA Group, MULTIVAC, Tetra Laval, and others are spending heavily on Research & Development and innovation to develop machines with better efficiency, optimal layouts, utilize less resources, cause less wastage of materials and useful for multiple operations with scope for more automation. It’s a highly competitive market on the basis of price and niche segments. There is a huge entry barrier in the market due to the increasing levels of automation that require huge initial investments.

Globally, the changing lifestyle of people, due to rapid urbanization, is driving the demand for packaged food products and it is expected to drive the growth of the global food and beverage packaging machinery market. The need for compliance with the food and safety regulations and need for product differentiation to remain attractive to the customers, drive the food and beverages industry, to seek modern packaging machinery for remaining competitive, and assure quality to the customers. In a quest to bring down the wastage of food& beverages during packaging and to preserve food better with smart barriers & anti-germicidal layers, the demand for smart packaging solutions are increasing and it is expected to drive the growth of the market. Advancement in technology and introduction of innovative machinery that saves money, time and resources drive the growth of global food and beverage packaging machinery market, as the demand for such machineries is increasing rapidly. The availability of wide range of new age packaging materials and increasing demand for lightweight materials based packaging are expected to enhance the growth of the market. Increasing demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in bottles and cans are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the rapid adoption of modular packaging machines to meet the new requirements of packaging modes in the food and beverage industry is expected to enhance the growth of the market. The increasing demand for robotic packaging machinery that enable process automation, as it reduces the need for human interference to minimal levels and production costs, is expected to drive the growth of global food and beverage packaging machinery market, during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Globally, the increasing demand for packaged food and beverages is expected to provide growth opportunities for the major manufacturers of food and beverage packaging machinery market. Moreover, there is opportunity for manufacturers based in developed economies to export the machinery to developing countries in other regions. Increasing cost of labor and higher tax in manufacturing nations are impacting the cost of the machinery and hence these are the major restraints for the global food and beverage packaging machinery market. Manufacturing machineries that could meet the hygiene standards during the packaging process and the stringent regulations related to food and beverages industries in various countries is a major challenge for the major players in the global food and beverage packaging machinery market.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of food and beverage packaging machinery market. Moreover, the global food and beverage packaging machinery market is segmented by end user, by type and by product. On the basis of end user, the global food and beverage packaging machinery market is segmented as food industry and beverage industry. Based on the type, the market is segmented as primary packaging machinery and secondary packaging machinery. Based on product, the market is segmented as bottling line machinery, bundling & wrapping machinery, cartoning machinery, case forming & sealing machinery, coding/marking/labeling machinery, filling & closing machinery, palletizing machinery and some others.

Geographies Covered

The global food and beverage packaging machinery market covers analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (including Latin America, Middle East and Africa). Among geographies, Asia-Pacific region is the largest and the fastest growing food and beverage market in terms of CAGR. Presence of large number of manufacturers in China and huge production of machineries drives the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the presence of huge population and changing lifestyle among them is driving the demand for packaged food and beverages products and it is expected to sustain the growth of the Asia-Pacific region. Europe and North America are the other major food and Beverage Packaging Machinery markets and they are expected to sustain their moderate growth during the forecast period. The higher cost of machineries is expected to affect the exports to the developing countries from the North American region. However, the presence or numerous manufacturers and emphasis on research and development in the region, along with the surging demand for the packaged food and beverages products in the region is expected to drives the growth of the North American market. The new investments in the modern manufacturing facilities for advanced machineries and sustained demand for convenience food and beverages products and stringent European Union laws regarding food and safety are expected to drive the growth of the European market during the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global food and beverage packaging machinery market include ARPAC, Bajaj Process Pack Limited, Bosch Packaging Technology, Coesia, GEA Group, Illinois Tool Works, Krones, MULTIVAC, Nichrome Packaging Solutions, Triangle Package Machinery , Tetra Laval, and VELETKO.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of food and beverage packaging machinery globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of food and beverage packaging machinery.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2016 to 2021. We also have highlighted future trends in the food and beverage packaging machinery market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the food and beverage packaging machinery market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

