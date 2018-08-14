Conformal Coatings Market 2018 Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2023

Conformal Coatings are speciality film forming products that are widely used for protecting the circuit boards and other electronic components from harsh environmental conditions. These coatings possess superior properties such as dielectric resistance, abrasion resistance, and operational integrity. These coatings are categorized as acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, epoxy, and perylene. Among these, acrylic coating is used widely by virtue of easy applicability & removal, high moisture resistance and fungus resistance among others.

Rising demand for consumer electronics is driving the market growth because it protects the devices from heat, dirt, and dust. Growing miniaturization of electronic devices such as mobile phones and vehicle engines is fuelling the product demand across the globe. Usage of Conformal Coatings has increased with the introduction of various electronic devices namely smart watches, home automation, and cooking equipment. The demand for electronic devices in automotive is growing to ensure the long-term reliability of the vehicles. Expanding automotive industry in the developing economies such as India and China due to rising purchasing power of the consumers is driving market growth. Increasing demand for conformal coatings from end-use industries such as aerospace and automotive to protect the circuit board is augmenting market growth further. For instance, Specialty Coating Systems, the key player in parylene coating services, is likely to exhibit its MIL-I-46058 qualified parylene conformal coatings at DSA Malaysia in April 2018 to be used in the aerospace, military, automotive and electronics industry. HumiSeal introduced a dual-use Conformal Coating and potting material in 2016, which can either be used to protect PCB or to encapsulate the printed circuit board (PCB) fully.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market share in the Global Conformal Coatings Market in 2016. This is due to the rising technological advancements and automation coupled with increasing purchasing power among consumers. Expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled services from various companies such as Apple, Google, and Samsung Electronics is widening the scope of application for Conformal Coatings in electronics. The region is home to some of the leading aircraft manufacturing companies such as Boeing and GenCorp. Escalating aerospace & defence budget over the last five years in the U.S. is slated to influence conformal coatings demand positively. Moreover, increasing sale of semiconductors and electronics manufacturing services is witnessing significant growth over the years.

Europe is another substantial market due to increasing use of electronic devices in the vehicles in order to comply with the emission targets set by the European Union. Regulatory norms in Europe due to environmental issues are driving the demand for fuel-efficient products. Furthermore, Internet of Things (IoT) has accelerated the market growth for electronic devices due to increasing desire of the consumers for technically advanced products, convenience and functionality.

Asia Pacific region is witnessing a significant growth in the market as a result of increasing demand for smartphones, smart watches and other electronic devices coupled with rising purchasing power and improving living standard of the consumers. Expanding automobile industry in the developing regions such as India, China, Thailand, and South Korea is propelling the market growth. For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the sale of electric cars in India increased to 25,000 in the year 2016-2017, and the vehicle production grew by 14% per year on year basis.

