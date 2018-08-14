Air Filter For Automotive Market 2018 Global Growth Opportunities, Key Driving Factors, Market Scenario and Forecast to 2022

Air filter for automotive Information Market 2018

Global Air filter for automotive Information Report by type (Cabin air filter, Intake air filter), by filter media (Synthetic, Activated carbon, Cellulose and Others), by vehicle type (Passenger car, LCV, HCV and Others) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2022

Market Scenario

The global air filter for automotive market is expected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022), asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Air filters are used in automotive engines to maintain the quality of air. The global air filter sales are highly dependent on growing automotive sector. Positive outlook witnessed in vehicle sales can boost the automotive air filters market size. Apart from this, growing awareness about health hazards is foreseen to fuel the market growth globally.

Large number of vehicle owners are now aware of the health consequences resulting from car engines due to absence of filtration and ventilation system installations. This facilitates product demand along with security of health. Moreover, strict environmental regulations pertaining to emissions is expected to boost automotive air filter demand. Furthermore, innovative technologies and preference for fiber materials can further elevate sales of the product worldwide.

A popular trend in the market is increasing demand for high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, as using this type of air filter traps pollutants and alleviates symptoms of consumers with allergies. Another trend making its way in the market is demand for multi-filtration system, a revolutionary filter which captures bacteria that can adversely impact the health of drivers.

Market Segmentation

The air filter for automotive market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, and filter media.

The types of air filters are cabin air filter and intake air filter, and others. The cabin air filter market has been on the rise due to increased production of vehicles which is being considered as the standard equipment by automobile manufacturers. Cabin air filter manufacturers are also striving to reduce the cost of cabin air filters, as end-users are calling for affordable prices of items.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented on the basis of passenger car, light commercial vehicle (LCV), heavy commercial vehicles (HCV), and others. The HCV air filters segment is growing due to advances in air filtration technology, need to prevent unscheduled maintenance of engines, and legacy vehicles are demanding high-quality air filters in HCV vehicles. Whereas, the growth of LCV air filters market can be attributed to manufacturers taking initiatives to promote technologies to reduce harmful effects of air pollution.

By filter media, the market is segmented on the basis of synthetic, activated carbon, cellulose, and others. Rapid industrialization and stringent environmental regulations coupled with standards issued by government across the globe drive the market for activated carbon air filters.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the air filter for automotive market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all regions, Europe holds the maximum market share for air filters for automotive, due to the steadily expanding automobile sector in the region. Moreover, growing number of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and manufacturers consistently focusing on improving existing products help drive the market growth in this region.

The Asia Pacific market is also anticipated to expand significantly due to existence of large automobile companies in the region such as Hero, Maruti, and others. Japan is technologically advanced in the automotive market and projected to make a significant contribution to the growth of the air filter for the automotive market. In addition, growing need to reduce energy consumption across several industrial applications elevates the demand for automotive air filters in this region. Air filter companies in India have been continuously investing in infrastructure development and product launches to up their game in the market. For instance, India-based Steelbird Auto Components expanded its manufacturing capacity. The new facility will increase the overall production capacity to cater to the increasing demand by automotive manufacturers.

North America is a hub for automotive production and sales, resulting in automotive air filters market growth in this region. Massive focus on regular maintenance adhering to strict guidelines and awareness is further presumed to propel the market growth in North America. Furthermore, increasing awareness of health disorders among consumers owing to improper ventilation can lead to a positive growth rate in the region.

In Africa, increasing need for energy effective and efficient products that deliver high-performance are expected to boost the air filters for automotive market. Moreover, resource scarcity and changing demographics are also likely to further the market growth. Lastly, rising environmental awareness along with rapid urbanization can drive the market in the region.

The Key Vendors of Air Filter For Automotive Are:

Donaldson Company Inc. (U.S.), C & R Fab Media Private Limited (India), Melkev Machinery Impex (India), NGK Insulators Ltd (Japan), and Sogefi SpA (Italy), and others.

LG’s PuriCare has developed an automotive air filter technology to tackle asthma that is endorsed by the Swedish Asthma and Allergy Association (SAAA). This technology uses comprehensive filtration methods to ensure that even the most diminutive particulate matter, harmful gases, and allergens are eliminated from the indoor environment of the vehicle. LG PuriCare offers 360-degree filtration and its Clean Boost technology further enhances the range of coverage.

