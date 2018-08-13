Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market Future Opportunities 2025

In the battle for supremacy in the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market, most companies are seen taking the inorganic route of acquisitions. A leading player Danaher Corporation, for example, shot to the forefront after acquiring Nobel Biocare, which is a powerhouse in zygomatic and pterygoid implants. Danaher Corporation has also burgeoned with multiple products under its wing and a solid geographical presence.

Yet another strategic buyout which changed the contours of the zygomatic and pterygoid implants market is that of a Brazil-headquartered implant company Neodent by Straumann Holding AG. Apart from Danaher Corporation and Straumann Holding AG, other big shot companies operating in the market are Noris Medical, Silimed, S.I.N. Implant System, Implance, Southern Implants, Jeil Medical Corporation, and Titaniumfix.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33434

The global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market is expected to tread a steady growth trajectory by clocking a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2025, predicts a report by Transparency Market Research prepared after an exhaustive primary and secondary research. The opportunity in the market is expected to become US$350.2 mn by 2025 from US$211.4 mn in 2016.

Based on the length, the zygomatic and pterygoid implants can be categorized into above 50 mm, 41–50 mm, 31–40 mm, and 30 mm. The 31-40 mm segment, of them, held a leading share in 2016.

Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa are the dominant geographic segments in the global market for zygomatic and pterygoid implants. At present, Europe among them, leads the market with maximum share. In the next couple of years too, the region is expected to retain its dominant share by rising at a maximum CAGR of 6.2% during the period between 2017 and 2025. A good deal of pharmaceutical companies pouring money into development of better dental implants for atrophy of maxillofacial bone is the primary reason for the dominant position of the region.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33434

Reduced Time for Fixing Teeth via Zygomatic Technique Promotes its Uptake

Varied unique perceived benefits of zygomatic technique has had a positive impact on their market. They allow fixing a row of teeth in just 72 hours as opposed to the traditional methods that take a protracted 6 months. They also not require bone graft and serve to bring down discomfort dramatically, so much so people can chew or bite into crunchy food instantaneously. Elaborates our lead analyst, “Zygomatic and pterygoid implants impart aesthetically better results for patients having atrophic edentulous maxilla. Treatment is hassle-free and recovery much faster.”

Burgeoning Elderly Population Benefits Market Growth

Our report informs that zygomatic implants succeed almost 95% of the time. Their advantages over prevalent implant procedures and greater success rate are the primarily serving to boost their market. But there are other factors too that are positively impacting the market such as a large pool of elderly highly susceptible to dental issues, alarming rise in dental injuries, more money with people to go for such dental procedures, and increasing concerns about one’s appearance.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=33434

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com