Transplant Diagnostics Market 2018 Share Analysis | Major Drivers | Growth Overview by 2023

Transplant Diagnostics Market Report Added on MarketReseacrhFuture.com with exhaustive Study. The report aims to provide an overview of Transplant Diagnostics Market Report. Global Transplant Diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during forecasted period 2018-2023.

Transplant Diagnostics Market- Overview

The global transplant diagnostics market is touted to scale the valuation of USD 2,074.65 million during the forecast period (2018-2023), reveals insightful reports of Market Research Future (MRFR). Technological advancements have reduced the healthcare cost and have taken the medical industry miles ahead by helping researchers and doctors in implementing new methods to cure patients. Consequently, this is also going to aid the market in achieving a splendid CAGR of 7.81% by 2023.

Report Overview:

This report covers current events and trends in the market for transplant diagnostics to provide the most accurate forecasts and predictions. By correlating the historical data with key market dynamics, our analysts are able to make highly accurate projections. MRFR’s report includes a thorough analysis of the global transplant diagnostics market segmented on the basis of product & service, screening type, organ type, application type, end-user, and region with astute insights. The report has been prepared to assist industry players in making the right decisions which can culminate in fruitful returns. Users will also come across drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints which are likely to influence the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Key Players for Global Transplant Diagnostics Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Becton Dickinson

Abbott Laboratories

CareDx

QIAGEN

And others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market covers the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas are currently dominating the market. Factors such as the prevalence of chronic diseases, progress in the field of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing, development of robot-assisted laboratory automation of diagnostic procedures, and growing number of solid, stem cell, and soft tissue based transplantations are boosting the regional market.

Europe accounted for the second largest market. The World Health Organization (WHO) is planning to spread awareness through policies such as WHA57.18 in the region that can boost the sector further in the future.

The APAC is expected to register an astounding growth due to the population demography. Rising number of patients and increasing demand for transplant can act in favor of the market. Also, the region is investing heavily in stem cells to develop organs and in-vitro tissue which have constructive impacts on the market. Along with these factors, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and India can play significant roles during the forecast period.

Segment Overview:

By product & sevice, the transplant diagnostics market comprises instruments, reagents & consumables, and software & services. The reagents and consumables segment accounted for a large market share in 2017. It can continue to be lucrative for the market during the forecast period. The two major types of screening covered in the market report include pre-transplant screening and post-transplant screening. Organs screened with the aid of transplant diagnostics include lung, pancreas, heart, liver, kidney, and others.

Major market applications include diagnostic applications, research applications, and others. End-users of the product comprises hospitals and transplant centers, commercial service providers, research laboratories & academic institutes, and others. The hospitals and transplant centers segment is likely to be the biggest end-user till the end of the assessment period owing to demand for diagnosis of infectious diseases.

The segments and sub-segments covered in the report are analyzed under five major regions – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), with respective country-level market sizing. The standard definition of the product “transplant diagnostics” is included in the report for a comprehensive understanding of the market. The report discusses and interprets the current trends and future opportunities of the market by delivering an unbiased growth assessment.

