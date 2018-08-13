Stirling Engines Market 2017: Research Methodology, Drivers and Forecasts to 2022

Global Stirling Engines Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Stirling engines are termed as closed-cycle, regenerative heat engines that operate by cyclic compression and expansion of air or other gas at various temperatures. The stirling engines are known to convert heat energy into mechanical energy. They are known to be more efficient than a diesel engine or gasoline engine.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Stirling Engines Market are high demand for stirling engines, due to its higher thermodynamic efficiency than others, these engines are flexible, silent, and virtually vibration-free, and its low-temperature differentials than other engines. In addition, it can use external heat source from the non-renewable or renewable resource is another factor driving overall market growth.

Stirling Engines Market is segmented based on types, applications, end users, and region. Types such as Gamma, Alpha, Beta, and others classify the market. Applications into Marine Engines, Heating and Cooling, Solar Power Generation, and others classify Stirling Engines Industry. End user such as Utility, Residential, Commercial, and others classify this market.

Stirling Engines Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, Latin America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Globally, North America accounts for the largest market share of Stirling Engines Industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. Europe and Asia Pacific will follow suit. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the years to come.

The key players of Stirling Engines Market are ADI Thermal Power Corp., Qnergy, Cool Energy, United Sun Systems International Ltd., koFENForschungs – and EntwicklungsGes.m.b.H., Sunpower Inc., Microgen Engine Corporation, and GenoastirlingS.r.l. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Stirling Engines in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Stirling Engines market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Qnergy (U.S.)

United Sun Systems International Ltd (Sweden)

Sunpower Inc (U.S.)

Genoastirling S.r.l. (Italy)

Microgen Engine Corporation (Netherlands)

koFEN Forschungs- and Entwicklungs Ges.m.b.H. (Austria)

Cool Energy (U.S)

ADI Thermal Power Corp (U.S)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Alpha

Beta

Gamma

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Stirling Engines for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

Utility

