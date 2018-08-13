Low VOC Coating Additives Market : Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2016 – 2024

Low VOC coating additives are added to the coating used in the various coatings to change their physical properties. Low VOC that is referred to as low volatile organic contents. End product of the low VOC coatings additives exhibits properties such as stable color, high gloss, low environmental impact and excellent surface appearance. Global low VOC coating additives market can be segmented based on technology into powder based, radiation cure, high solids and waterborne. Based on applications, low VOC coating additives market is segmented as automotive coatings, wood coatings, industrial coatings, packaging coatings, product finishing coatings and building & construction coatings. Based on product type, global low VOC coating additive market is bifurcated as defoamers, dispersants, wetting agents, rheology modifiers and others.

Get Research Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/low-voc-coating-additives-market.html

Rising environmental regulations in developed as well as developing countries is expected to drive the low VOC coating additives market. Regional environmental agencies are forcing the manufacturers to reduce the VOC content in their products. Increasing demand for low VOC coating additives from end-user industries is further fueling the market. Major end user industries include building & construction, automotive and packaging. This demand is primarily attributable to Asia Pacific. However, rising raw material prices and their volatility is expected to hamper the low VOC coatings additives market growth. Furthermore, raw materials industry of low VOC coatings additives is on the verge of consolidation that enhances the bargaining power of suppliers and negatively affects the market growth. End-use industries of low VOC coatings additives grow in line with the economic development across globe and hence, geopolitical issues in affects the growth in particular regions and have effect on the global market. Increasing demand for water-based low VOC coatings additives is anticipated to provide immense opportunities for the players in the market.

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for low VOC coating additives in terms of production and consumption. China accounted for significant share in the demand and production of low VOC coating additives in the region. High economic growth in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as China and India are expected to boost the market growth in the next few years. Furthermore, rising end-user industries such as automotive, packaging, industrial and construction are driving the low VOC coating additives market in the region. Rest of the World that includes Latin America, Africa and Middle East is expected to grow at a significant growth during forecast period due to upcoming global and sports events in the region. North America’s low VOC coatings additive demand is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Europe, which has very stringent environmental regulatory scenario is expected to grow at a moderate rate in the next few years.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=18869

Global low-VOC coating additives market is moderately consolidated with key players having presence across the value chain. Players in the market concentrate on expansion of product facilities and new product launches in order to increase their market share. Moderate level of mergers and acquisitions is the characteristic of this market. Key players in low-VOC coating additives market include Eastman Chemical Company, Solvay SA, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, OM Group, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Elementic Plc, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. and Allnex. Few of the companies want to create themselves as a sustainable brand. For instance, Solvay SA offers sustainable solutions and products to reduce health and environmental impact.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/