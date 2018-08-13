Isogenic Cell Lines Market Value Projected to Expand by 2018 to 2028

Isogenic cell lines are selectively reengineered human cells that are used as genetic models for a specific patient population. Isogenic cell lines genetically match normal human cell and are used in clinical research and development of novel therapeutic drugs. With genetic foundation, isogenic cell lines can model any disease. Most commonly, it is used for cancer research and for understanding the impact of genotype on cellular phenotype. Isogenic cell lines are developed from parenteral cells through targeted genetic mutation. By doing so, the genetic nature of parenteral cell lines is retained in isogenic cell lines. It gives a better understanding of the cellular biology of a pathological condition and helps in the development of novel therapeutics. While the only difference of isogenic cell lines from parenteral cell lines is protein expression that enables cell-based screening. Cell-based screening is an advantage of isogenic cell lines as it allows identification of a specific therapeutic agent that targets interested gene. Isogenic cell lines are produced from CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat) technology from single parent cell lines. This technology allows free gene modification and it prevents the expression of other genomic footprints.

Isogenic Cell Lines Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising demand for isogenic cell lines in cancer research has fueled the growth of the market. Traditionally, human disease models are used for the development of novel therapeutics & clinical research. The rapid advancement of technologies (like human-induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC) technology) led to the development of cellular models for clinical research. Technological advancements have completely replaced traditional human models with isogenic cell lines. Further, the recent development of the CRISPR system has enabled genome editing and used for altering genetic makeup. It increased the adoption of isogenic cell lines in clinical research. Rising prevalence of cancer has boosted the isogenic cell lines market as mostly isogenic cell lines are used for cancer research. Apart from understanding cellular mutation of diseases, isogenic cell lines are also used to understand the pathogenesis of disease and led to the development of patient-specific medicines. Along with these, genetic manipulation techniques facilitate the development of genetic therapies for unmet medical needs and it is expected to boost the growth of isogenic cell lines market. All these factors are expected to fuel the growth of isogenic cell lines market in near future.

The complexity of isogenic cell lines development has restrained the growth of the market. But, complexity has limited the impact on the isogenic cell lines market

Isogenic Cell Lines Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Isogenic Cell Lines market can be segmented on the basis of the end user, and geography.

Based on the end user, the global Isogenic Cell Lines market is segmented as:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Organizations

Others

Isogenic Cell Lines Market: Overview

The global market for isogenic cell lines is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period on account of huge demand of isogenic cell lines in cancer research. Isogenic cell lines market has a presence of limited market players with a huge market share. In order to gain market share, manufacturers mainly depend on innovation and led to the improvising the existing isogenic cell lines models. It is further boosted by technological advancements by leading manufacturers. The future of isogenic cell lines market is expected to remain the same throughout the forecast period due to huge demand for the development of novel cancer therapeutics.

Isogenic Cell Lines Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global isogenic cell lines market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to account for the major share in the global isogenic cell lines market owing to increasing research initiatives. The isogenic cell lines market in Europe is the second major shareholder due to increasing focus on developing cancer therapeutics to attain the competitive edge in the cancer market. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan & Latin America is expected to witness a faster growth rate than other regions due to increasing capital investments from international players.

Isogenic Cell Lines Market: Key Players

The global isogenic cell lines market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of limited manufacturers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Isogenic Cell Lines market are AMS Biotechnology, Ubiquigent, Applied StemCell, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Crown Bioscience Inc., and others.

