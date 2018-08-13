Global eFuel Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2023

“Growing environmental safety concern and greater emphasis on the use of renewable energy sources are likely to boost the e-fuel market”

Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on Global E-fuel Market. According to OMR analysis, the global e-fuel market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023. The e-fuel market is estimated to grow significantly owing to rising growth of automotive sector and supporting government policies regarding e-fuels globally. The global e-fuel market can be bifurcated into by fuel types which can be further segmented into e-diesel, e-gasoline, ethanol, and hydrogen; by application which can be segmented into portable, stationary, and transportation; by state of fuel which can be segmented into liquid fuel and gas fuel; and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which includes market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

E-fuel refers to electro-fuels that are made by storing electrical energy from renewable sources in the chemical bonds of liquid or gas fuels. E-fuel utilizes clean technology which includes a wide-ranging technology related to recycling, renewable energy (wind power, biomass, hydropower, solar power, and biofuels), green transportation, electric motors, information technology, green chemistry, lighting, greywater, and so on. E-fuel are a form of microbial electrosynthesis technology, which uses electricity generated by renewable energy source such as solar energy to convert carbon dioxide emissions into fuels and other useful products. The market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increased growth in automotive sector and increasing supportive governmental policies regarding e-fuels. As compared to traditional fossil fuels, e-fuels burn more efficiently in internal combustion and produce less emissions which has increased the demand of e-fuels in automotive industry due to which the global e-fuel market is expected to grow. Furthermore, growing scope of clean and renewable energy and various technological advancements & innovations are also expected to drive the growth of the market. However, there are certain factors which may impact negatively on the market and result in retarding market growth. These factors include high initial investment and unawareness of e-fuels and their advantages among people. Rising investment by government & private companies, continuous innovation in fuel technology and awareness programme by government are some of the major factors that are creating opportunities for the growth of the market.

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the world (RoW). European region is leading the global e-fuel technology market owing to the presence of key economies such as Germany, Spain, France, Italy and UK. Further, presence of dominating market player such as Audi and BioCAT are also boosting the growth of the market in the region. North America is also significantly contributing in the global e-fuel technology market as there is increasing demand for e-fuel owing to its low cost than conventional fuels. Further, increasing demand in commercial vehicle and national government policies on biofuels in APAC region are expected to boost the global e-fuel technology market in the APAC region.

The key market players in global e-fuel market includes Clean fuel USA, Audi, AMEC, Clean Fuel Development Coalition, CFT Global LLC, Inferatec GmbH, Carbon Recycling International, Sunfire, Climeworks, Poet, ADM.

