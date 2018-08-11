Tata Power-DDL Adjudged ‘Industry Leader’ For Active Promotion of Tata Business Excellence Model at JRD QV Award Function

New Delhi, Saturday, August 11, 2018: Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) has been adjudged as the ‘Industry Leader’ for crossing landmark score of 650+ in its Tata Business Excellence Model (TBEM) assessment 2017. The award was presented by Mr. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons and Mr. N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons to Mr. Praveer Sinha, Chairman, Tata Power-DDL and CEO & MD, Tata Power and Mr. Sanjay Banga, CEO, Tata Power-DDL at the JRD QV Award function held recently at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai.

The Tata Business Excellence Model (TBEM) matrix has been conceived to deliver strategic direction and drive business improvements at the Tata Group. Aimed at enabling Tata Group companies capture the best global business processes and practices, the model invests Tata Group companies with the inherent dynamism to evolve and keep pace with ever-changing business performance parameters. The main objectives of the TBEM assessment methodology is to enhance value for all stakeholders and contribute to marketplace success, maximise enterprise-wide effectiveness and capabilities, and deliver organisational and personal learning. TBEM’s core values and concepts are embodied in Leadership, Strategic Planning, Customer Focus, Measurement, Analysis and Knowledge Management, Workforce Focus, Operations Focus and Business Results.

With this recognition, Tata Power-DDL has now joined the elite club of Tata Group Companies with 650+ score, the others being Tata Steel and TCS.

The recognition for ‘Industry Leader’ demonstrates Tata Power-DDL’s exemplary work towards the reduction in AT&C losses, adoption of technological breakthroughs for improving customer services and reliability of power to world class levels and empowerment of the community it serves through its focused Social Innovation initiatives.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, Mr. Praveer Sinha, Chairman, Tata Power-DDL said, “ We are extremely honoured to receive the ‘Industry Leader’ Award. Tata Power-DDL is a pioneer in the distribution reforms in the country and a shining example of the Public Private Partnership in the distribution space. The company is committed to the vision and mission of the Govt. of India to provide Power to All and is helping improve the power distribution scenario through consultancy services to other state utilities.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Banga, CEO, Tata Power-DDL said, “Over the years TBEM assessment process has led to significant improvements in the quality of service across verticals in the company through seamless integration and alignment among functions and processes and catapulted us to the ‘Industry Leader’ position. The award inspires us to perform even better and move from a company which is Best in India to one of the Best in the World and transform ourselves into a Global Leader.”

Photo Caption: Mr. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons and Mr. N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons presenting the ‘Industry Leader’ Award to Mr. Praveer Sinha, Chairman, Tata Power-DDL and CEO & MD, Tata Power and Mr. Sanjay Banga, CEO, Tata Power-DDL for crossing landmark score of 650+ in its Tata Business Excellence Model (TBEM) assessment 2017 at the JRD QV Award function at Mumbai