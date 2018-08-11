food for glowing skin in a month

“Make-up can only make you look pretty on outside, it won’t help if you are ugly inside”

This quote fits perfectly in our daily life where we put a cover on our skin to look flawless and radiant. One thing which no one understands is that the whole covering up actually kills our skin cells, making the skin look dull, uneven and darker. Desiring for a flawless, glowing skin is not wrong, but for that you need to be wise in every way. Facing the harsh sun, pollution, stress and consuming junk foods create unbalance in the body, results in many health problems as well as skin issues. To get a glowing skin, you first need to have a good health which can be only achieved by eating proper food.

External care is also very much necessary while following a good diet. Make sure you cleanse, tone and moisturize your skin, especially the face and neck area, at least twice a day and reduce or completely stop the use of makeup. This will help your skin breathe and regenerate the dead skin cells.

However, in this article we are focusing more on the wonderful food, nature has provided for attaining a healthy skin. These foods have skin friendly components also known as oxidants that cleanses your body from all the toxic substance. Include these foods in your daily diet to get rid of all skin problems inside out.