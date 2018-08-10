IoT in Healthcare Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of IoT in Healthcare Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global IoT in Healthcare Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of IoT in Healthcare.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the IoT in Healthcare Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global IoT in Healthcare Market are IBM, GE Healthcaree, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Royal Philips, Microsoft, SAP, Qualcomm Life and Stanley Healthcaree. According to report the global iot in Healthcare is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Internet of the things is the most trending technology adopted in various industries. The IoT has numerous application in the Healthcare sectors. The IoT allows the integration of remote monitoring systems with the medical devices. It helps to connect the doctors and patients without restriction by using the smart devices. In Healthcare sectors, the IoT offers better disease management and provide improved patient experience with affordable costs.

The rising demand of chronic disease management, better connectivity between the doctors and the patients, Enhanced Drug delivery system in the Healthcare sectors have created the demand of IoT in the Healthcare sector. In addition, the IoT allows to interconnect devices with each other that improve patient monitoring, patient outcomes, decrease in errors and other benefits which is likely to boost the market growth. Due to introduction of the IoT in the Healthcare the efficiency, effectiveness and the quality of the service in Healthcare has improved. In addition, the IoT in the Healthcare is mostly used in the closed-loop insulin delivery, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, Activity trackers during cancer treatment, and connected inhalers. In addition, the IoT in the Healthcare sector also provides Ingestible sensors, connected contact lenses, Depression-fighting Apple Watch app, Coagulation testing and others.

The introduction of the artificial intelligence technology in Healthcare is the major factor driving the growth of this market. In addition, some factors such as technological advancement in the Healthcare sector, rising demand of cost effective management system for treatment, collaboration of IT companies with the major companies catering into Healthcare are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

However, the issue associated with data privacy and security are expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, ongoing Improvements in the Healthcare infrastructure, rising investments for the R&D and growing demand of technological advancement in the Healthcare sector is projected to create several opportunities for this market in upcoming years.

North America accounts for the largest market share in the IoT in the Healthcare market owing to the presence of major players such as GE Healthcare, Medtronic and many other. In addition, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in IoT in the Healthcare market. The growing demand for cloud based management system in the Healthcare industries drives the market growth in Asia pacific region. Furthermore, presence of various hospitals and surgical center and growing Healthcare infrastructure are likely to escalate the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on global iot in Healthcare covers segments such as, component, technology, application and end user. On the basis of component the global iot in Healthcare is categorized into hardware, system and software and services. On the basis of technology the global iot in Healthcare is categorized into wifi, nfc, zigbee, bluetooth and others. On the basis of application the global iot in Healthcare is categorized into telemedicine, clinical operations and workflow management, connected imaging, inpatient monitoring, medication management and others. On the basis of end user the global iot in Healthcare is categorized into hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics, clinical research organization (cro), government and defense institutions and research and diagnostics laboratories.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of – 2018 2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global iot in Healthcare such as, Medtronic, Cisco Systems, IBM, GE Healthcare, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Royal Philips, Microsoft, SAP, Qualcomm Life and Stanley Healthcare.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global iot in Healthcare. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of iot in Healthcare. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the iot in Healthcare that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the iot in Healthcare to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

