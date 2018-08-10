4G LTE Market 2018-2023: Key Findings, Recent Trends, Global Segments, Regional Study, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Market Scenario:

The 4G LTE connectivity are guided by various technology namely LTE-Frequency Duplex Division (LTE-FDD), LTE- Time Duplex Division (LTE-TDD), WiMax, and HSPA+. These technologies are driven by the spectrum band which offers the end-user with better internet connectivity and browsing capability. For instance, Telstra, an Australia-based leading telecommunication company which implements carrier aggregation of the data is delivered through FDD at 700MHz and 1,800MHz spectrum bands.

4G connectivity has been a revolutionary trend in telecom sector which has been developed to replace 3G connectivity. The 4G (fourth generation) mobile network technology facilitates reliable connection which offers high-speed transfer of the data. The 4G LTE, mainly, refers to fourth-generation long-term evolution that provides the fastest connection for a mobile internet experience which is estimated to be ten times faster than the 3G mobile network.

On the positive side, the accelerated adoption of in-expensive smart devices such as smartphone, laptops, and tablets and increase in demand for better connectivity for enhancing customer experience are expected to be some of the driving factors for the development of 4G LTE market over the assessment period. On the flip side, constant review of regulation policy concerning spectrum standards and exposure to harmful radiations are expected to be impelling factors for the growth of the market over the review period.

The Global 4G LTE Market value is expected to reach approximately USD 322.77 billion growing with a 38% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation:

The 4G LTE Market is segmented into device-type, technology, connection plan, and organization size.

By device type, the 4G LTE market is classified as smartphones, laptops, tablets, routers, wireless modem, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of technology, the market is categorized into LTE-FDD (frequency division duplex), LTE-TDD (Time division duplex), LTE- advance, WiMax, HSPA+. By connection plan, the market is bifurcated into pre-paid and post-paid. Lastly, on the basis of organization size, the market is categorized into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the 4G LTE market is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and The Rest of World.

North America is presumed to have significant growth in the 4G LTE Market. The United States and Canada are leading countries in the region. The market growth is due to advanced spectrum efficiency which allows the repurposing of broadcast spectrum for broadband. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the 4G LTE Market over the forecast period. South Korea, India, Japan, and China are the leading countries in the 4G LTE Market.

This growth pattern is attributed to a rapid increase in demand for high-speed connectivity. Europe is expected to witness key region in the market owing to pre-requisite infrastructure and technical expertise in the telecom sector.

Target audience:

Telecom operators

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Cloud Service Providers

Telecom service providers

Telecom regulatory agencies

Government Institutions

