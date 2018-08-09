Nikkei Asian Review magazine Subscription in India – www.bharatbook.com

Nikkei Asian Review – The digital edition is handled by Bharat Book Bureau [3B] for the SAARC region. Our Newspaper and Magazines gives you access to wide range of global news and information. We have the best of the lot to offer you.

For more than 140 years, Nikkei Asian Review has been providing unparalleled coverage of Japan’s economy, industries and markets. The group’s business portfolio includes publishing, broadcasting and the Nikkei 225 stock index. Its flagship newspaper, The Nikkei, has a circulation of approximately 3 milion.

With 24 bureaus across the region and over 1,300 correspondents worldwide, Nikkei is ideally positioned to provide Asian news and analysis to a global audience.

Related Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wl8jzKcbCZw&t=15s

Education Subscription Features:

Nikkei Asian Review is the only business publication that will bring you insights about Asia, from inside out.

NAR is the ONLY Asia-based business news organization

NAR is a publication for leaders who are shaping and influencing the region’s future

NAR provides credible, comprehensive pan-Asian reporting

As a media organization, Nikkei Inc’s corporate philosophy is based on unbiased and comprehensive journalism that is of the highest quality, reliable and from a global point of view.

And NAR covers not only daily news, but articles by contributing writers, which make NAR distinctive from other media. It covers wide range of topics including Politics and Economy, as well as Tech & Science and Life & Arts and not forgetting our impeccable Asia300 index and stories.

NAR is able to assist with providing insights that will be relevant for your research and development works.

For More Information : https://www.bharatbook.com/nikkei-asian-review

About Bharat Book Bureau:

Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry study, country reports, business reports, newsletters, Newspaper & Magazines and online databases. Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.

Contact us :

Bharat Book Bureau

Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773

Email : poonam@bharatbook.com

Website : www.bharatbook.com

Follow us on : Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, GooglePlus