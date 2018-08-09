Kerstin Florian International Offers Caviar Skincare Collection

The caviar extract in Kerstin Florian International’s skincare line provides a solution to achieve deeply hydrated, nourished, and revitalized skin.

[LAKE FOREST, 08/09/2018] — Luxury skincare brand Kerstin Florian International continues to deliver effective and innovative skincare solutions with its caviar skincare line. The collection consists of five products: Caviar Age-Defense Serum, Caviar Age-Defense Crème, Caviar Eye Crème, Caviar Night Crème, and Caviar Rose Damascena Mist.

Premium Ingredients for Hydrated, Younger-Looking Skin

The caviar extracts in each product improve and maintain skin hydration. This, in turn, helps smooth fine lines, wrinkles, and other visible signs of aging. It restores skin elasticity and tone, as well, leaving the face firmer and more radiant. The products also boast natural ingredients that complement the caviar extracts’ effects.

The lightweight Age-Defense Serum contains Ceramide 2 and Palmitoyl Oligopeptide to revitalize skin cells and repair skin damage

The Bupleurum Falcatum root extract in the Age-Defense Crème has anti-inflammatory benefits

Certified green tea extracts in both the Night Crème and Eye Cream contain powerful antioxidant properties for stronger protection against free radical damage

The mist’s Damask rose extracts calm the skin down and optimize moisture absorption of the other products

A Holistic Skincare Experience

Kerstin Florian International promises a sensorial skincare experience from all its products. Its caviar skincare line is the same. The crème products feature a soft and delicate texture that’s easily blended and absorbed into the skin. The Age-Defense Serum, Age-Defense Crème, and Night Crème are all scented with natural rose and mimosa for a more relaxing skincare routine.

From the high-quality and innovative ingredients to the safety and efficacy of its products, Kerstin Florian International ensures a holistic skincare experience and an excellent record of noticeable results.

About Kerstin Florian International

Kerstin Florian International is a premium skincare company committed to providing customers with sensorial skincare experiences. Its guiding philosophy of “Outer Beauty, Inner Health” makes the company an excellent partner to first-rate luxury resort and destination spas internationally. Kerstin Florian International’s products use only the most advanced and finest quality ingredients and are regularly tested for optimum safety and effectiveness.

For more information, visit https://www.kerstinflorian.com/.