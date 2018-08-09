Jigsaw Academy, Online Analytics Institute, Launched a new Centre of Data Excellence

9 August 2018, Bengaluru: India’s leading online analytics institute, Jigsaw Academy, recently announced the launch of its Centre of Data Excellence (C.O.D.E), an undertaking that aims to promote collaboration and innovation within the city’s booming Data Science community.

The ideal networking space will be served by the centre for industry professionals to catch up on the latest trends in AI, IOT, Machine Learning, Deep Learning and more. It is currently Bengaluru’s only dedicated knowledge hub for specialists in Machine Learning and AI to meet, learn and exchange new ideas on their specialist subjects. To enable this confluence of ideas, Jigsaw Academy will be hosting a series of workshops, lectures and seminars on the latest advancements in data technology at the centre. They will be conducted by Jigsaw’s resident faculty, as well as a number of other high profile data experts from the community.

Jigsaw Academy inaugurated the centre with the launch of the 5th batch of the PGPDM course (Postgraduate Program in Data Science and Machine Learning). A joint effort with the University of Chicago and IBM, PGPDM is considered to be one of India’s premium programs for Data Science, Machine Learning and AI. The program has been conducted in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi in the past. The latest batch of students comes with a significant amount of work experience, and almost 70% of the students have been building their careers for 5 years or more.

C.O.D.E is located in the same premises as Jigsaw Academy’s head office, providing visitors with unparalleled access to the company’s expert faculty. The centre has also been designed to create a professional environment of the highest quality. Jigsaw Academy will release details of the events at C.O.D.E, as and when they are scheduled.

Centre of Data Excellence

4th Floor, Site No. 308

Above Domino’s Pizza

100ft Road, Indiranagar

Bengaluru – 560038

About Jigsaw Academy

Jigsaw Academy is a global award-winning online analytics and Big Data training provider, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. Founded by the duo of Gaurav Vohra and Sarita Digumarti, Jigsaw Academy has helped over 45,000 students in 30+ countries build a successful career in analytics with their specialized industry oriented courses.

● Ranked No. 1 for analytics training in India by Analytics India Magazine

● 45,000+ students trained in over 30+ countries

● 400+ years of combined faculty experience

● 450 leading employers of analytics professionals

● Largest digital content library for analytics and Big Data in the world

● 15,000+ hours of learning content viewed in a month

