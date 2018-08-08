Report Explores the Global Functional Beverage Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

We have produced a new premium report Functional Beverage Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Functional Beverage. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Functional Beverage Market by type (dairy based beverage, energy drinks, enhanced water, functional fruit and vegetable juices, sports, performance drink), distribution channels (convenience, drug / pharmacies/health store, supermarket, online retail) through main geographies in the Global Functional Beverage Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Functional Beverage Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Functional Beverage Market are Monster Energy, PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Meiji Group, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Fonterra, Del Monte pacific, Hain Celestial Group and Red Bull. According to report the global functional beverage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The functional beverages offer nutritional benefits such as improve bone health, improve heart health, improve mental energy and vision and other eye-related benefits which drives the growth of this market worldwide. In addition, rising consumers demand for energy drinks in sports sector as well as growing demand of convenience beverages are considered to be the enhancing factors for the market growth. Moreover, advancement and use of natural ingredients in functional beverages are expected to serve more opportunities in upcoming years.

Segment Covered

The report on global functional beverage market covers segments such as, product type and distribution channels. On the basis of product type the global functional beverage market is categorized into dairy based beverage, energy drinks, enhanced water, functional fruit and vegetable juices, sports & performance drink and RTD tea & coffee. On the basis of distribution channels the global functional beverage market is categorized into convenience stores, drug store/ pharmacies/health store, supermarket, online retail and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global functional beverage market such as, Monster Energy, PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Meiji Group, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Fonterra, Del Monte pacific, Hain Celestial Group and Red Bull.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global functional beverage market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of functional beverage market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the functional beverage market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the functional beverage market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

