Reactive Dyes Industry 2018 Market Size, Share, Growth, Key Player and Emerging Trend Analysis and 2023 Forecast Report

Reactive Dyes Market Overview

Reactive dyes is used in various applications such as cotton, paper, nylon, leather, and others by different types such as reactive cold dyes, reactive hot dyes, reactive ‘HE’ dyes, reactive ‘ME’ dyes, and others. Additionally, the growing demand in the textile industry is a key factor to drive the reactive dyes market. On the basis of region, the market share of reactive dyes is high in Asia Pacific due to huge utilization in growing industry such as textile, paper, and others. It is also expected to increase at a higher growth rate as compared to other regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Receive a Sample Report Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3870

Reactive Dyes Market Segmentation:

Global reactive dyes market is segmented by types, function, application, and region. On the basis of types the reactive dyes market is segmented into reactive cold dyes, reactive hot dyes, reactive ‘HE’ dyes, reactive ‘ME’ dyes, and others. Reactive cold dyes are used for various applications and have been appreciated for colorfastness. These dyes have application in silk, wool, nylon and modified acrylic fibers from neutral to acid dye bath.

The important features of these dyes are highlight fastness on cellulosic fibers and fabric, exceptionally brilliant colors, excellent yield in all application, high exhaustion and fixation efficiency, helpful to dye cotton hosiery goods on winches, nontoxic, environment friendly, high level of dyeing properties, hygienically processed. Reactive hot dyes are highly applicable on cellulosic materials by both dyeing and printing methods. These reactive dyes have lower reactivity with cotton and other fabrics. Reactive highly exhaust (HE) dyes, are having low reactivity and high substantivity.

These dyes are high fixation on dyeing fabric blends on polyester, cotton. These dyes are suitable for exhaust dyeing of medium to heavy colors as high color produce. Reactive mild exhaust (ME) dyes are applicable in dyeing, printing in various cellulosic material such as cotton etc. The major advantage of using these dyes that these gives high degree of exhaustion & fixation rates also offer exceptional leveling properties & alkali stability.

Key players of the Global Reactive Dyes Market :- are Huntsman International LLC. (US), BASF SE (Germany), NIPPON KAYAKU CO. LTD. (Japan), Sumika Chemtex Co., Ltd. (Japan), Archroma (Switzerland), Colourtex (India), Kiri Industries Ltd. (India), IM Dye Chem (India), Roop dyes and Intermediates (India)

Intended Audience:

Reactive dyes manufacturers

Traders and distributors of reactive dyes

Production process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share in reactive dyes market growth due to demand in various industry such as textile, leather, and paper, especially in China region followed by India. Europe holds the second position for reactive dyes market and is another lucrative market in terms of value and volume after APAC. Germany, Italy, and UK led the demand for reactive dyes in this region. In Europe region, reactive dyes market is mainly driven by textile industry.

North America accounted for the third largest share in the global reactive dyes market in 2016. UK, Canada, and United Mexican States led the demand for reactive dyes in this region. In this region, reactive dyes market is driven by large demand in textile, paper, and leather industry. Latin America and the Middle East also witnessed in growth of reactive dye market due to various application such as paper dye, leather dye, wood dye, and others.

Get Full Report Details here – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/reactive-dyes-market-3870