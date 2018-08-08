Pharmasynth Offers Best Pharma Franchisee Opportunities for Interested Parties

Pharmasynth is one of the most reputed pharma company in the nation not only for their quality products in affordable prices but also their corporate social responsibilities towards the society. The company has set up their pharma manufacturing units in the year 1984 with one unit in Delhi and the other one in Haridwar and within no time have won the trust and prime place among the traders, manufacturers and medical profession. This is all because due to their dedication and commitment in bringing out international standards of medicines in affordable prices to the ailing humanity of the nation. The company has set up GMP certified and state of the art manufacturing units with the capabilities to produce capsules, tablets, powders, ointments, liquid orals, ear drops, enema, creams and many more products in various dosage forms into the market. The company has always worked with a religious and patriotic touch to serve the ailing humanity releasing their products in patriotic range, hospital range and ethical range that is appreciated by one and all in the industry. The company ensures to bring out only zero defect products in cost effective prices and hence follows stringent quality control norms on all their inputs like raw materials, consumables and packaging materials to produce the best formulations in validated methods.

The company also offer their services as third party manufacturing to optimise the manufacturing capacity of their units. There are many reputed clients who have been availing their services to produce their own products. The company also offer pharma franchisee opportunity for those who want to be associated with the company in business terms. Those who are interested in the pcd pharma franchisee can go through their terms and conditions on their portal before approaching them for further discussions. The company has reliable distribution channels and also best network to market their products through the franchise channel. The company also regularly updates their manufacturing procedures to keep in pace with the changing technologies worldwide to bring out quality and cost effective products into the market. Beyond manufacturing of medicines the company is also an active participant in many social awareness programs that are conducted in the rural areas to enhance the health conditions of the local people. The company fulfils their social responsibilities and encourages the youth to do their part for the betterment of the society around them.

This is the reason that Pharmasynth has received many national and international awards and also won a place among their competitors and customers.

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725