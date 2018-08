Indian Food in Birmngham

The Jiyaan Indian Restaurant , is a famous restaurant in solihull, Birmingham. Here all the Indian food in cooked by the Indian Chef and all the cooking ingredient is imported from India.

following are the few Dishes:-

APPETIZERS VEGETABLES

Chicken Tikka Masala

PUNJABI SAMOSA (V) £5.95

PAPRI CHAAT (V) £4.95

PANEER TIKKA (V) £4.95

ONION BHAJEE (V) £3.75

HARA BHARA KEBAB (V) £4.95

ALOO TIKKI CHANNA CHAT (V) £5.95

APPETIZERS SEAFOOD

AMRITSARI FISH £5.95

LAHSOONI JINGHA £7.95

TANDOORI SALMON £7.95

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN PAKORA £4.95

TANDOORI CHICKEN £5.95

CHICKEN TIKKA £4.95

CHICKEN SEEKH KEBAB £4.95

LAMB & MINT SEEKH KEBAB £5.95

MAIN COURSES VEGETARIAN OPTIONS

DAL TADKA (V) £7.50

DAL MAKHANI (V) £7.50

SAAG PANEER (V) £7.95

PUNJABI CHANA MASALA (V) £7.95

VEGETABLE JALFREZI (V) £7.50

PANEER MAKHANI (V) £7.95

SEAFOOD

GOAN FISH CURRY £10.95

KING PRAWN GASSI £15.95

KING PRAWN BHUNA £15.95

CHICKEN

CHICKEN KORMA £9.95

CHICKEN MAKHANI £9.95

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA £9.95

CHICKEN JALFREZI £9.95

KADHAI CHICKEN £10.95

MADRAS CHICKEN £8.95

CHICKEN PASANDA £9.95

CHICKEN TAKA TAK £10.95

CHICKEN PATHIA £8.95

CHICKEN DHANSAK £8.95

LAMB

LAMB PASANDA £10.95

LAMB SAAG £9.95

LAMB ROGAN JOSH £10.95

LAMB JALFREZI £10.95

AWADHI KEEMA MUTTER £10.95

LAMB PATHIA £9.95

LAMB DHANSAK £10.95

TANDOORI MAIN

CHICKEN TIKKA SHASHLIK MAIN £10.95

TANDOORI CHICKEN MAIN £10.95

PANEER TIKKA SASHLIK MAIN £10.95

TANDOORI SALMON STEAK MAIN £15.95