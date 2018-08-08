Agriculture Biologicals Market Research Report – Size, Share, Source, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2024.

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a report on Global Agriculture Biologicals Market. The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the agriculture biologicals market Agriculture biologicals is also called as organic agriculture system and is a part of sustainable farming system and a viable alternative to the more traditional approaches to agriculture. It is an environmentally friendly farming process with no use of pesticides, fertilizers and chemicals.

Market trends and key driving factors of agriculture biological market:

The agriculture biologicals market has gained sustainable growth owing to increasing demand or organic food and growing environmental awareness globally. Moreover, rising awareness among the people related to health effects of use of synthetic chemical coupled with rising concern for conservation of soil fertility and adequate crop nutrition are propelling the growth of the agricultural biological market. However, lack of awareness about agriculture biologicals and limited availability of products are the major factors restraining the growth of the agriculture biologicals market.

Biopesticides segment accounted for largest market share in 2017.

The largest share of this segment is primarily attributed to increasing demand for biopesticides as a substitute for hazardous chemical pesticides used conventionally. Biopesticides are organic substance used for controlling pests and improve the quality of the crops.

The microbial segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment

It is forecasted to register for highest CAGR during the forecast period. Wide range of application of microbials to reduce the use of synthetic fertilizers and chemical pesticides and low cost of production are the prominent factors fuelling the growth of the market.

Foliar spar dominated the Agriculture Biologicals Market:

In 2017, the foliar spar accounted for a considerable market share in the global agricultural biologicals market as foliar sprays are an excellent solution for crop protection and Macronutrients and micronutrients are normally added along with the bio stimulants meant for foliar application.

Fruit & vegetable segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period:

Owing to increased demand for fruits & vegetables. In 2017, the cereals & grains segment is expected to account for largest share. The increase in the production of cereals & grains due to increasing population is primarily attributed to the growth of cereals & grains segment in the global agriculture biologicals market.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the prediction period.

Factors such as rising demand for sustainable agricultural practices and stringent government regulation against the use of harmful chemicals are fuelling the growth of agriculture biologicals market in North America. The market is extensively studied for important countries of key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Some of the key participants of the global agriculture biologicals market are Bayer AG, Syngenta, Monsanto, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Marrone Bio Innovations, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, Certis USA LLC, Koppert B.V, Valagro, Biolchim SPA, Valent BioSciences LLC. Furthermore, strategies such as expansions, as well as partnerships and agreements were also implemented by numerous market players to expand their R&D competences and geographic presence in the global market.