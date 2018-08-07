Why Life Insurance Is An Important Financial Strategy

NEXUS Insurance Brokers LLC

Fourth Floor, Office No. 402

Emaar Square

Dubai.

U.A.E

Telephone: +971 4 323 1111

Email: hotline@nexusadvice.com

When people make financial plans, life insurance should be right on top of the list. This is to help secure a future without financial difficulty and challenges for family and loved ones. Life insurance is known to cover unexpected expenses and provide a financial safety net or inheritance.

The Chairman of NEXUS was quoted as saying, “There are ample benefits to life insurance and we are here to advise our clients on the best products to suit their lives. We offer composite insurance services to meet individuals, family and corporate requirements”.

Insurance in Dubai can replace a person’s income and the beneficiaries, particularly if they are not in a position to make a living that can cover their essential expenses using this money to pay towards education or paying off a mortgage.

NEXUS suggests buying a policy and naming an heir as beneficiary to ensure that there is an inheritance for loved ones. The insurance can combine any other inheritance funds that people may wish to leave their heirs.

When families make the decision of how much life insurance they need, consider the family’s comprehensive future income and expenses. These factors will help determine the type and length of policy to help plan their future.

The Chairman went on to say, “The saving portion referred to as cash value will accumulate over time and the beneficiary will receive an accrued cash value. Life insurance is an important financial strategy to secure a family’s financial future”.

About Us

NEXUS Insurance Brokers are the biggest financial advisors in the GCC region offering insurance, savings and investment products to individual and corporate clients from domestic and international product providers. We are an independent organisation and qualified professionals who have the expertise and experience to carefully select solutions and meet the needs of our clients from financial services and insurance companies in the world. The company was established in 2006 but has been in the region since 1989 as an arm of Zurich International Life. For more information visit our website on https://www.nexusadvice.com.