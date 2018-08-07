Latest Research on Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market are VCA, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Novacyt Group, QIAGEN N.V., Biomedica Medizinprodukte GmbH & Co KG, HealthGene Corporation, Bioneer, ABAXIS, Inc. and Neogen Corporation” According to report the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

For More Details Get Free Few Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1494

Molecular diagnostics is a collection of techniques used to analyses biological markers in the genome and proteome. In veterinary molecular diagnostics, samples that are derived from animals are tested. This diagnostics mostly focuses on the identification, genotyping of pathogens and detection. In veterinary diagnosis these techniques are used to diagnose diseases in individual animals and groups or to assess the disease status of a group. Expansions in the farm animals sector and in sociable attitude towards pet animals have resulted in an augmented demand for fast and reliable diagnostic techniques.

Growing consciousness regarding the importance of molecular diagnostics among veterinarians and general public in both developed and developing countries for healthy livestock is estimated to drive the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market. Further, increasing incidence of numerous animal diseases worldwide, and upsurge in spending on pets are another reasons driving the growth of this market. Additionally, owing to increasing incidence of foodborne zoonotic diseases worldwide the production of animal has reduced by 15%–20% per year. As per the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), around 3, 20,000 cases of foodborne and zoonotic diseases are reported every year. Therefore, with increasing consciousness regarding zoonotic diseases such as bird flu and swine flu farm owners are progressively inclining towards the appropriate care of livestock through correct and specific diagnosis.

Furthermore, growth in purchase and usage of several diagnostic instruments that are used in veterinary practices, families with high income that keep pets and frequently visit veterinary laboratories and in-clinic diagnostic processes are some of the factors boosting the growth of this market. Rising urbanization and growth in the number of pet owners are likely to provide opportunities to the veterinary molecular diagnostics market in upcoming year. However, low awareness regarding Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics in developed and developing countries acts as a restraining factor for the market.

Geographically, North America has dominated the market growth followed by Europe. The boosting factors for the veterinary molecular diagnostics market are high number of animal diagnosis tests by pet owners, large number of facilities for research & development and increasing demand for livestock food products. Whereas, the factors responsible for the growth veterinary molecular diagnostics market in Europe region is due to increasing awareness of pet nutrition & health, augmented pet adoption and presence of innovative veterinary molecular diagnostic technology for testing wide range of animal pathogen.

Segment Covered

The report on global veterinary molecular diagnostics market covers segments such as, product, technology, animal type, disease indication and end-user. On the basis of product the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market is categorized into instruments & software, kits & reagents and services. On the basis of technology the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market is categorized into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarrays and DNA sequencing. On the basis of animal type the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market is categorized into companion animals and livestock animals. On the basis of disease indication the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market is categorized into vector-borne diseases, respiratory pathogens detection, diarrhea pathogens detection and others. On the basis of end-user the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market is categorized into hospitals/clinics and reference laboratories.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market such as, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., VCA, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Novacyt Group, QIAGEN N.V., Biomedica Medizinprodukte GmbH & Co KG, HealthGene Corporation, Bioneer, ABAXIS, Inc. and Neogen Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of veterinary molecular diagnostics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the veterinary molecular diagnostics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the veterinary molecular diagnostics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.