IUQO Announces New Website Launch

IUQO, which develops and licenses innovative mobile augmented reality solutions and other enterprise software application platforms for e-commerce and retail, announced today the launch of its newly revamped website. This newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information about the company and a more comprehensive understanding of its disruptive innovation workflow and consulting services. The website also has a comprehensive portfolio section with updated case studies and client stories.

The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced rich content focused on the company’s mission to provide world-class research and development services that results in a much better customer engagement. The new website is located at the same address: http://www.iuqo.com.

“We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for customers, investors, partners and media to better understand IUQO’s best-in-class research and development services,” said Izaias Cavalcanti, IUQO Founder and Head of Enterprise Partnerships. “We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our presence globally.”

IUQO’s new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of project launches, business activity and other information. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and contact the team for new ventures at http://www.iuqo.com/#/contact.