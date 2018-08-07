Global Pentaerythritol Market Research Report 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Overview and Segment Forecast To 2022

Pentaerythritol Market Highlights:

Pentaerythritol (C5H12O4) is a white, crystalline powder, which contains four hydroxyl groups and is derived from aldol condensation process of acetaldehyde and formaldehyde. Derivatives of pentaerythritol such as pentaerythritol tetranitrate, pentaerythritol tri-acrylate, pentaerythritol esters, and dipentaerythritol are used in the production of explosives, paints, inks, and others. Pentaerythritol finds wide usage in various ends use applications such as lubricants, inks, adhesive & sealant, paints & coatings, plasticizers, varnishes, and others on account of their superior adhesion, weather & chemical resistance, high melting point, and high flash point.

Get Sample Copy of this Report here: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5599

Pentaerythritol Industry Key Players:Celanese Corporation (U.S.), Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden), Ercros S.A (Spain), Merck KGaA (Germany), Hubei Yihua Group Co.,Ltd (China), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc (Japan), Samyang Chemical Corporation (South Korea), Methanol Chemicals Company (Saudi Arabia), Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Limited (India), Jiangsu Ruiyang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), U-JIN Chemical Co.,Ltd (South Korea) among others

Pentaerythritol Intended Audience:

Pentaerythritol manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of pentaerythritol

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Pentaerythritol Regional Analysis:

The global pentaerythritol market spanned over five regions: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period on account of the continuous expansion of various end-use industries such as transportation & automotive, agriculture, building & construction, and plastic industry among others. The demand for pentaerythritol is estimated to surge in several countries of the Asia Pacific such as South Korea, China, India, the Philippines, Australia, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam due to increasing population along with rising consumption of pesticide to produce high-quality crops. Moreover increasing disposable income along with growing production and sales of an automotive vehicle is estimated to propel the market growth in this region. Additionally, rising purchasing power, inexpensive labor and land cost, low production set up cost, and moderately stringent regulatory framework are some of the important factors in the regional market growth.

Pentaerythritol Segmentation:

The global pentaerythritol market is categorized on the basis of application, and region. On the basis of the application, the market is categorized into paints & coatings, plasticizers, lubricants, adhesive & sealant, inks, varnishes, and others. Others application comprises of medicine, flame retardants, pesticide, and explosives. On the basis of the regions, pentaerythritol market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

Full report on Pentaerythritol Market report spread across 142 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures available @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pentaerythritol-market-5599

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Pentaerythritol Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Pentaerythritol Market

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Pentaerythritol Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Pentaerythritol Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Pentaerythritol Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Pentaerythritol Market In 2016, By Country (In %)

FIGURE 6 Global Pentaerythritol Market, 2016-2023,

FIGURE 7 Sub Segments Of Application

FIGURE 8 Global Pentaerythritol Market Size By Application, 2016

FIGURE 9 Share Of Global Pentaerythritol Market By Application, 2016 To 2023