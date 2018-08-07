Future Electronics and President Robert Miller Recognize Susan Coronel on Her 35-Year Anniversary

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) August 8, 2018 – Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

The company’s President, Robert Miller, recently congratulated Susan Coronel on the occasion of her 35th anniversary with the company.

Susan started in the Telex communications department in 1983. “I was actually applying for a French course, and an employment agency contacted me instead to go for an interview at Future Electronics,” she said. “That was 35 years ago.”

She then moved on to Market Research, then to Export and Total Solutions Group (TSG) as a Customer Service Rep. Susan later joined the Asia Pac team as Customer Service Team Leader, a position she held for several years. She is now a Customer Service Advocate (CSA) for the Corporate Sales team, where she still works closely with the ASIA Pac region. “I met so many interesting people during this time, and we’ve become good friends.”

Susan still admires the hard work and dedication of the many Future Electronics’ Teams with whom she’s worked, including those of New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, India, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, as well as the personnel in Leipzig, Egham, Memphis, Boston and Montreal. “They make me come to work with big smile, and look forward for another good day.”

Susan’s kids are all grown up, and she’s really enjoying being a grandmother now. “The time I spend with my children and grandchildren is priceless,” she said. “Future has been part of my family for the last 35 years, and I’m very happy and proud to be an employee of Future Electronics.”

The Founder and President of Future Electronics, Robert Miller, believes that their employees are “the company’s greatest asset.” Future Electronics places a high value on the dedication of its employees, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, free meal vouchers, and other gifts based on their length of tenure.

