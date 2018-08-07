Enjoy Joyful Sojourn by Booking Your Stay at Top-rated Asteria Inn & Suites

If you are planning a family trip or planed one already, it is a must that you need to check out the list of motels. And of the city you have chosen is Hastings, it is needed of you to know the crucial factors that play a natal role while getting a hotel room in affluent areas of Hastings city. The selection can be based on a thorough research or more preciously based on the facilities like room type, room cost, and amenities offered. However, the good accommodation can be found on the prime location of the city and this beautiful touring destination has no dearth of good and reputed accommodation facilities that are to be considered to be best in the hospitality industry at the present times.

Being one of the top Motels in Hastings, Asteria Inn & Suites provide all the facilities and amenities that are important to make any stay in the hotel truly comfortable and pleasurable. It has different categories of rooms like two queen beds smoking and non-smoking, king whirlpool suite smoking and non-smoking and many more, here you can book accommodation according to your needs, desires and budget with great ease. All the rooms are elegantly decorated and well-furnished. They are fully equipped with lots of modern-day amenities like flat screen television, cable TV with remote control, microwave, iron and ironing board, eating table and chairs, refrigerator, wireless high speed internet, comfortable computer desk, hair dryer and king or queen size very comfortable beds.

Free parking, 24 hour reception desk, daily housekeeping, free local calls, and extra large bathtubs with standard toiletry amenities in bathroom area are also provided by the hotel to every guest for full comfort and pleasure. During their stay in the hotel, the guests can also relish delicious continental breakfast. You will be amaze to know that the hotel gives all these facilities at very economical rates to their customers. Furthermore, spotless staff members of the hotel are always presented to welcome and assist their valued guests. You will feel really good and happy in their company.

If you want to gather more details about our prestigious hotel, then simply explore our user-friendly website. You can also call or message us to get details!

