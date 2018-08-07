Engine Flush Market to touch US$ 1.87 Bn by 2026

Advancements in fuel consumption technologies has necessitated the need for using oils or lubricants to flush out the dirt collected in combustion engines. Diesel and gasoline continues to be adulterated across the globe, and the demand for such lubricants – known as engine flush – continues to gain traction. Vehicle owners are servicing their automobiles with proper use of engine flush products. The role of these oils in improving the performance of the engine, extending vehicle life, and lowering the overall carbon footprint of combustion engines continues to extend their use in the automotive sector. Future Market Insights’ recent study on the global engine flush market projects that the demand for engine flush will gain moderate traction in the foreseeable years.

Key findings from the report reveal that the global engine flush market will expand at an estimated 3.5% CAGR in terms of volume over the forecast period, 2017-2026. The report also projects that by the end of 2026, engine flush worth nearly US$ 1.87 Bn will be sold across the globe. Fluctuating oil prices and transformations in the designs of combustion engines for the future automotive industry are observed as the key deterrents for growth of the global engine flush market.

Semi-synthetic Oils to Register Highest Value CAGR during 2017-2026

Flushing out the sludge from combustion chambers and other key components of engines requires the use of advanced engine oils. Fully-synthetic oils have been widely used as engine flush by vehicle owners, however, high cost of production has curbed their penetration in the global engine flush manufacturing landscape. Improved viscosity indexes offered by semi-synthetic oils are supplanting the adoption of fully-synthetic oils. In addition, the extended lubricant life of semi-synthetic oils is also expected to drive their use as engine flush in the foreseeable future. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, around 47.6% of engine flush sold in the global market will be made of semi-synthetic oils. The report further estimates that sales of fully-synthetic oils will bring in nearly US$ 750 Mn in the global engine flush market by the end of 2026.

Majority of engine flush produced across the globe will be used in the automotive industry. Petrol and diesel engines, that account 100% consumption of the overall engine flush produced in the world, will showcase a 40:60 split respectively, in terms of global market value share percentage throughout the forecast period. While engine flush will be predominantly used in the automotive industry, the report projects a growing end-use of engine flush in servicing of industrial equipment. Over the forecast period, the end-use of engine flush in industrial equipment servicing will register a global value CAGR of 4.3%.

North America to Represent Largest Market for Engine Flush through 2026

Highest share of engine flush produced in the world will be used by consumers in the US and Canada. In 2017, North America’s engine flush market surpassed a valuation of US$ 360 Mn, representing the largest market ahead of Europe and the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. Several players in the global engine flush market are focusing on increasing their exports to North America. Companies namely, BULLSONE Co. Ltd., 3M Company, BARDAHL Manufacturing Corporation, Penrite Oil Company, International Lubricants, Inc., Valvoline Inc., LIQUI MOLY GmbH, Tec4 Lubricants, Berner Group, LUBRITA EUROPE B.V., Petra Oil, and AMSOIL INC. are observed as the leading producers of engine flush in the global landscape. The report further estimates that the APEJ engine flush market will remain attractive for global players in terms of production through 2026.

