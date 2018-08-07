2028 Global Micro mobile data center Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Market Highlights:

One of the major player in mobile data center market Wave2Wave solution joined hands with Rome 250 robotic optical switch for expanding data center portfolio. Panduit Corporation has recently developed high density fiber cabling system for high performance data centers.

Growing mobile users and rise in digitization is boosting the micro mobile data center market. By vertical segment, BFSI and IT and telecommunication sector acquires highest market share. According to the study, rising demand for secure, reliable data center is fueling the micro mobile data center market. The micro mobile data center market is expected to gain considerable market share in mobile computing and high density networks. According to the study, advanced used of mobile computing in IT & telecommunication sector is fueling the market. The emerging technology such as IoT and analytical tools is fuelling the micro mobile data center market.

The study indicates the features such as security system and portability are the significant factors boosting the micro mobile data center market. The study indicates, MDC are secure from physical attacks and comprised of biometric locks, environmental sensors and cameras that further boost the market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the micro mobile data center market are- Schneider Electric SE (France), Canovate Group (Turkey), Elliptical Mobile Solutions (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Panduit Corp (U.S.), Rittal (Germany), Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation (U.S.), Zellabox (Australia), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Silicon Graphics, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Micro Mobile Data Center Market Segmentation

The micro mobile data center market has been segmented on the basis of region that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America accounts for highest share in micro mobile data center market owing to well established network infrastructure. Followed by Europe, the market is in maturity phase and North America region is expected to grow at a faster pace as compared to Europe due to Eurozone debt crisis.

Regional analysis for micro mobile data center market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Europe is one of the prominent player in micro mobile data center market owing to well established network infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in micro mobile data center market owing to high adoption of MDCs by small and medium enterprises in the region. The region is continuously investing into research and development of micro mobile data center market. Increasing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region.

