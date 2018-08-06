Impact Windows of Margate Receives Top Rating and Certification From FIWIA

Margate, FL (August 06, 2018) – Impact Windows of Margate holds the pride of having a combined experience of more than 50 years in the impact window installation industry. They have been safeguarding families in Florida not just from hurricanes, but also from crimes with impact doors and windows. Through their best work, they differentiate themselves from other service providers in this domain.

This is one of the reasons why they have earned the Florida Impact Window Installer Association or FIWIA certification. This association has agreed to approve “Impact Windows of Margate as Certified by FIWIA and they have passed the requirements to become verified by FIWIA and a member in good standing.”

Impact Windows of Margate has been given a rating of 9 by FIWIA after completely evaluating the company based on safety and accuracy standards.

The company offers 0% financing for a period of 60 months and even offer up to a 50% discount on their standard pricing with this program. The company says: “Our certified installers ensure a fast, error-free installation with a full warranty to protect your investment.”

Impact Windows of Margate has earned a high FIWIA rating and is ready to help homeowners reach their goals of a safe home all year long.

